The decision to graze cattle in a World Heritage Site raises questions, including from a former minister of nature conservation. David Williams reports

Miles of fences are erected on the border of a national park so that a farmer on the west coast can graze cattle in flood-prone public protection areas for $ 5,400 a year.

After more than two years of testing, the Department of Conservation John Cowan von Haast has granted a pasture permit in the upper Haast Valley, next to Mt Aspiring National Park and within the Te Wāhipounamu World Heritage Area.

Wellington-based Deputy General Manager Kay Booth’s decision contradicted internal environmental recommendations and a summary report recommending license refusal.

Cowan’s family is happy. Son-in-law George Ivey says: “It’s great for us and for our employees who work for us and, I think, for the wider community.” (The coalition government was unpopular on the west coast due to a deadlocked plan to ban new mining on conservation areas, proposed restrictions on whitebaiting, rejection of a Waitaha River hydropower project, and the prospect of tightening waterway environmental protection.)

However, conservationists who have spoken out against the permit, even at a public hearing in 2018, are appalled and upset by what the Ministry sees as economic pragmatism at the expense of the environment – a rich criticism of recent years.

The outstanding botanist Sir Alan Mark says that Booth’s decision seems unfounded considering that grazing cattle in the Haast Valley cause significant ecological damage to nature reserves and earlier in the national park. There are also questions about the practical ways of fencing one of the wildest rivers in the country.

However, according to Booth, grazing is allowed according to different plans, and the lease is for three years, not the intended term of 15 years. Strict conditions – including fencing and monitoring – will ensure environmental protection, she says. (It is not clear why previous licenses did not have similarly stringent monitoring or conditions.)

According to Booth, Cowan, who has to pay for the fence and surveillance, is responsible for weighing the costs and benefits of the license. Critics of the decision believe, however, that the low rent that DoC has for 60 cows and up to 50 calves in the valley does not offset the cost of the country’s international reputation if hundreds of thousands of tourists on State Highway 6 may be driving cattle in the river. There is no mention of the benefits to the natural environment if the cattle are removed.

FROM FACE BLOW TO FULL BLOW

The Nature Heritage Fund (NHF) has one of the most violent complaints against licensing.

$ 3.66 million was granted to allow DoC to purchase Landsborough Valley Station, which is just outside the Upper Haast pasture. A log of an NHF meeting in June 2005 shows that the purchase has been approved because “no more leases are being awarded in Landsborough and Upper Haast Valley.”

However, DoC withdrew in 2013 to issue Cowan with an undeclared four-year lease – known as an “expiring pasture lease”. If this secret decision was a slap in the face, this latest one is more like a slap in the nose.

The NHF has spent millions of dollars buying land and pastures for decades to solve the difficult licensing problem, particularly in Mt Aspiring National Park. The focus was on heavily used valleys that were well used by tourists and those seeking relaxation, but basically also to avoid further damage or pollution in wetlands, forests, valley floors and bodies of water.

Thanks to the negotiated settlements, the stock was removed from the valleys in Makarora near Wānaka, the Ahuriri near Ōmarama and the Dart Valley at the top of Lake Wakatipu. The Landsborough-Haast river junction was viewed as a particular problem – hence the purchase of the Landsborough valley station.

The NHF chairman Jan Riddell could not be reached for a comment. However, in a 2018 letter to Eugenie Sage, Secretary of Conservation, she said Cowan’s proposed license violated DoC’s assurance that no pasture leases would be issued in front of the Roaring Billy area.

Di Lucas, a former NHF chair who has served on the committee for 27 years, says she understands that granting the license breaks a DoC promise. “I am really very disappointed and desperate about the signal it sends.” She adds: “Shutting off the river is not what we want.”

A press release from then-Secretary of State for Nature Conservation Chris Carter from 2005 underpins the NHF case: “This purchase (in Landsborough) will not only make up an important area of ​​the national park, but will also solve a permanent livestock problem grazing within the national park and the World cultural heritage with all associated effects on natural grass. “

DoC’s booth, unable to remember Carter’s name, was unsure of what the department was doing. “What was mentioned was not clearly defined so differently that I have different opinions regarding the definition of the upper bast.”

(The DoC documentation for the Cowan application describes the area as the “Upper Haast Valley.” Because of its “complex history”, the department treated it as a new application and not as a renewal that notifies the public.)

Former Minister Carter has returned to the country after visiting the United Nations in Myanmar and Afghanistan and is now a member of the Auckland Council and Waitematā District Health Board.

He told Newsroom that he stood by his 2005 statement and added, “I am surprised that the department allowed grazing and I would be interested to see the justification for it.”

ARGUINGS TOPLESS

Ivey, Cowan’s son-in-law, says he doesn’t want to mess with opponents.

“Everyone has the right to have their own opinion. I pointed out at the hearing that people have different views and many people are unwilling to change their views, regardless of your reasoning. I think arguing about it is a bit pointless. “

He says that pasture gives economies of scale. “If you start to lose them, you won’t be able to hire people at the end of the day, and those are more people who are leaving the community – and not many people come and go in a community like Haast.”

While he admits that he hasn’t read the DoC reports because he went home after his daughter was born on Saturday, Ivey describes the fence requirements as “no big surprise” and “available”. In times of flooding, however, he fears that animals cannot find safe, dry areas. “It is something that needs to be done carefully and responsibly.”

Nicky Snoyink of Forest and Bird, the regional advocacy manager for the conservation lobby for Canterbury / West Coast, says that continuing to allow cows in rivers on conservation areas is mocking attempts to clean up the country’s waterways.

“Although we are pleased with the stricter conditions, even if the adjacent national park, the nature reserve and certain areas with native vegetation need to be fenced, we do not see how this decision could possibly be compatible with the nature conservation law.”

Jan Finlayson, president of Federated Mountain Clubs, said the decision “wrote pragmatism about everything.” That raises questions, she says. Will DoC properly monitor the license, including checking fences after flooding and enforcing sanctions? How is recreational access to the river guaranteed? How is the cattle kept away from the river?

“This is a World Heritage Site on the doorstep of a national park.”

The devil is of course in the detail in the many DoC reports. This detail seems to be tainted by contradictions and conflicting opinions – especially Booth’s.

An ecological report by Jane Marshall and Rowan Hindmarsh-Walls states that the 736-hectare licensed area is home to endangered and endangered plant species and habitats for endangered and endangered animals, including turning herb and banded yolk.

Grazing cattle are detrimental. “The investigations and field observations agree with the conclusion that cattle have a negative impact on the forest composition and the regeneration of rare plant species within and in addition to the license as a whole with the current figures.”

Removing cattle reduces the pressure on “tasty plant species”, increases the diversity of forests and forest remains and promotes the restoration of freshwater and wetlands.

Cowan did not provide its own ecological evidence. However, Ivey criticized the DoC report, saying it was “led” by Theo Stephens and Susan Walker, “two people who vehemently oppose us.” The DoC summary report to Booth rejected Ivey’s criticism and said the DoC environmental report was “final.”

Confusingly, a 2018 field inspection conducted by Haast’s senior ranger Rachel Norton said that the impact of grazing on conservation values ​​was “minimal” – while noting that she “hadn’t done a detailed analysis”. However, Norton’s report mentions failure to comply with the previous license: out-of-license grazing, unauthorized drainage, and “expansion” of the storage yards.

According to Ivey, it was not an extension, but the replacement of a six-wire fence with a deer fence. “You don’t need permission to do that.” And the drainage work consisted of removing water from a stock race on the courtyards. “We’re not talking about a dairy shed, we’re talking about a farm that is used up to three times a year.”

A DoC report by Queen Known-based department employee Cher Knights on the recreational and access values ​​of the pasture stated: “The value of nature reserves for the New Zealand public and the New Zealand brand should take precedence over the value of the areas for a commercial entity.”

The decision summary on Booth concluded that the Haast Valley is a priority area for biodiversity and that Cowan’s license application is inconsistent with the West Coast protection management strategy and general protection policy.

“APPLY EXISTING POLICY”

Booth believes that grazing cattle has an adverse impact. “I’m not trying to pretend otherwise,” she says to Newsroom. “This is about the strategy of nature conservation management for the west coast and also about the general nature conservation policy that pasture allows.”

There is not a hint of nature conservation advice that suggests pasture land is good for nature conservation in Oberhaast. “We have very good ecologists and I appreciate their advice,” says Booth. “I believe that the impact they have discussed and identified can be mitigated.”

Fences will keep the stock of adjacent nature reserves, including the national park, she says. There will be an ecological baseline survey, and native plants in the license area, particularly ribbon trees and Coprosma wallii, will be monitored for damage. Compliance is monitored.

Booth says she just applies existing policies – “It’s not my job to create new policies.” However, this apparently contradicts what their own employees say – that the license is not compatible with existing guidelines and even with parts of the Nature Conservation Act, because they believe that the damage cannot be adequately reduced.

No question, cattle that run into the national park have to stop, Booth says. The type and location of the fences was discussed “to the satisfaction of the staff”, while admitting that they were “kilometers” long.

The public must have access through posts or gates. What if the fences fall in a flood? “It is a requirement that the farmer set it up again.”

Booth says she doesn’t know why strict monitoring has not been carried out before: “It would have been helpful, but I don’t have this data.”

But won’t the baseline differ from, for example, 2014 when the last license was granted? It avoids the question. “From now on, we’re going to focus a lot more on monitoring impact and regulatory compliance.”

If the conditions are not met, the department can review their decision, Booth said.

But what about the previous failure that Norton mentioned? At first Booth says that she is not aware of it. Then Newsroom points them to the relevant part of their own report. She is still unsure if it has been fixed. “The surgical team may have cleared that up.”

Booth cannot adequately explain why her decision took so long, but agrees that it took longer than she should. The decision support document states that a decision was due in June last year.

“I guess I just tried generally to make sure I had the information I needed to get the job done. I agree that it was taking too long.”

Without irony, the preservation of Booth is the focus of her decision. Why? “Because this is a decision that has been made as part of our policies and plans for nature reserves.”

DoC could repeat these justifications soon.

Mark, the chivalrous botanist, has referred to successful appeals to the Ombudsman in recent years for authorizing “illegal” helicopter landings on the Ngapunatoru plateau in Fiordland and “unreasonably” expanding guided walkers on the Routeburn Track.

“We will consider submitting this decision to the Ombudsman,” says Mark about the pasture approval. “I see it in the same category.”

This story was originally published on Newsroom.co.nz and is republished with permission.