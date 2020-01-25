National Lottery Results Draw LIVE: Winning Numbers for Saturday, January 25th

advertisement

The National Lottery draw is just around the corner on Saturday – and today’s £ 7.5m jackpot could really change your life.

Today’s lottery draw is a triple rollover, which means that you could have a chance to win a breathtaking amount of money.

advertisement

But what would you do with all that money?

A luxury vacation? A brand new house in the country? Or maybe a party for all your friends and family?

Whatever you plan to do, you need to make sure you bought your ticket to have a chance of winning.

You can buy tickets for the draw here on the National Lottery website until 7:30 p.m. on the day of the draw – so be quick.

But don’t worry, if you can’t match all six major numbers to take this incredible jackpot home, there are many other ways to win money.

With five numbers and the bonus ball you win £ 1 million, with five main numbers you get £ 1,750.

Stay with us while we bring you the winning numbers for the lottery draw and today’s Thunderball draw.

advertisement