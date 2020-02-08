It is Saturday evening, which means that it is definitely time to celebrate.

After a long, busy week of work, you can put your hat in the ring to be a lucky winner of the National Lottery.

Today’s game is a rollover with a fabulous £ 3.8 million jackpot.

So what could be nicer than really starting the weekend by taking so much life-changing money home with you.

But do you know how you would spend the winnings?

You and your family could fly to a luxury vacation destination, or better yet, you could buy your own overseas villa.

On the other hand, you could play it safe and pay off your debts or save the money for a rainy day.

While the draw that evening looks like a huge sum of money, EuroMillions offered a stunning £ 110m jackpot on Friday night for the first super draw of 2020.

But even if you don’t have all the right numbers for the lottery jackpot, you can still become a millionaire with the Millionaire Maker code – you will receive an automatic entry for every ticket.

Continue reading

National Lottery and EuroMillions

You can purchase tickets through the National Lottery website here until 7:30 p.m. on the day of the draw.

Lottery tickets cost £ 2 per line and include a lottery millionaire maker access code. Thunderball tickets cost £ 1.