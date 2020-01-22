advertisement

It’s Wednesday night again, which means we’re on our way to the weekend for the mountain.

But you could be celebrating tonight for a better reason, because it’s time for the National Lottery draw.

Today’s game is a double rollover with a great £ 5.3m jackpot.

Can you imagine how you would inject the money if you had the winning ticket?

Maybe you would open your own alpaca farm or buy your own superyacht?

You could even wear thousands of Balenciaga leggings, just like Beyonce.

The world is your oyster.

Everything is possible – but only if you win it and buy a ticket for the Wednesday game.

Tickets for the raffle can be bought here on the National Lottery website until 7.30 p.m. on the day of the raffle.

Lottery tickets cost £ 2 per line and include a lottery millionaire maker access code. Thunderball tickets cost £ 1.

Good luck!

