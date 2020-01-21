National Healthy Weight Week promotes healthy habits, discourages diet

advertisement

You go from diet to diet, you are obsessed with scales and calories … but nothing seems to change.

You’ve probably seen this happen to someone … or maybe you’ve experienced it yourself.

It is that kind of mentality that the National Healthy Weight Week, which falls during the third full week of January, challenges.

National Healthy Weight Week celebrates lifestyle changes that lead to weight loss: healthy eating habits, being active and self-love.

Dr. Karen McGeehan works in family medicine at Princess Anne Medical Associates, a Bayview Physicians Group practice, and says she follows this approach with her patients.

“No diet, which for most people is a very temporary, short-lived event and difficult to maintain,” she said. “Trying to change habits is more important.”

Dr. McGeehan says she talks to patients about weight every day, to people who are underweight and overweight. Changing habits and lifestyle can seem daunting. That is why it is important to start small.

“Take baby steps and choose one thing that you want to change. Keep in mind that it must be consistent for at least two weeks to become a more permanent part of your lifestyle. If you are not training, the baby will step out of parking far away, walk to your office, walk instead of elevators, “said Dr. McGeehan.” Take a day and decide that we are going to eat more fruits and vegetables. If you have the choice between a donut and a healthy snack, choose the healthy snack. “

That does not mean that you can never enjoy a donut. Ultimately, it’s more about how you feel, she says, and pushing yourself to make those small changes that can have long-term benefits.

