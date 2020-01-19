National Championship Prediction: Can Clemson Win in the Big Easy?

advertisement

by David Hood

– Senior writer

– 2020-01-13 08: 01: 03.023

Clemson and LSU play for the title on Monday evening.

Clemson takes over LSU and chases history, all on the same night. This should be a good one.

advertisement

# 3 Clemson will play LSU # 1 in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Superdome in New Orleans on Monday evening. There are two 14-0 teams striving for perfection, a title and a piece of history.

Another Clemson championship would be Clemson’s fourth football title in school history, which was included in the 1981, 2016 and 2018 squad.

Clemson takes part in the competition, which results from an exciting semi-final performance in which the Tigers overcame a 16-0 deficit in the first half and won a 29:23 win over the US state of Ohio in the Fiesta Bowl. The win was Clemson’s fifth largest comeback in school history, the second largest under head coach Dabo Swinney and the largest in the postseason.

NO. 3 CLEMSON (14-0) VS. NO. 1 LSU (14-0)

WHEN: MONDAY, JAN. 13, 2020 8:00 p.m. European summer time

WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Superdome (72,000) New Orleans, La.

TELEVISION: ESPN play-by-play announcer – Chris Fowler color commentator – Kirk Herbstreit secondary correspondent – Tom Rinaldi, Maria Taylor.

NATIONAL RADIO: ESPN play-by-play announcer – Sean McDonough color commentator – Todd Blackledge’s correspondent – Ian Fitzsimmons, Holly Rowe

CLEMSON RADIO: CLEMSON TIGERS NETWORK play-by-play announcer – Don Munson color commentators – Tim Bourret, Brad Scott support agent – Reggie Merriweather.

NOTABLE

* Clemson is trying to become the first repeat national champion in the college football playoff era.

* Clemson tries to become the first team to win national championships in a row since Alabama in 2011/12.

* Clemson tries to be the first team to win national championships in a row with a perfect record since 1994/95, when Nebraska won championships with records of 13-0 and 12-0. The only other schools that did this in the AP Poll era were Oklahoma (1955-56), Army (1944-45) and Minnesota (1940-41).

* Clemson is trying to become the third team on the NCAA list of consensus national champions since 1950 and win three national championships in four years, joining Alabama in 2009-12 and Nebraska in 1994-97. Clemson was the fourth team in the AP Poll era (since 1936) to do so, a list that included Notre Dame from 1946-49.

* Clemson is trying to become the first school to win four national titles as members of the ACC. Pitt, Miami, and Georgia Tech have won at least four national championships, but all Pitt and Miami titles were ahead of the ACC schools, as did three of the four Georgia Tech titles.

* Clemson tries to be the first team to win three national championships in the college football playoff era.

* Clemson is trying to win its 30th consecutive game that dates back to the start of the 2018 season to claim the longest winning streak in ACC history, surpassing the 29 consecutive wins at the Florida State Seminoles 2012-14. –

* Clemson is trying to publish a 30 game winning streak to win the 1968-70 Texas Longhorns for the eleventh longest streak in FBS history. It would be the first NCAA-recognized 30-game series by an FBS team since the 34-game series in Miami from 2000 to 03. (Note: USC won 34 games in a row from 2003 to 2005, but the NCAA does not recognize the series after 14 of the victories have been cleared.)

IF CLEMSON HAS THE BALL

Hey, do you remember the other quarterback in the game? Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence hasn’t lost a game in his career as Clemson and seems to be continuing a fantastic second half of the season. The second game has had no interception since October 19 and consisted of 3,431 yards and 36 touchdowns in 14 games. Lawrence associated with 67.6 percent of his litters and has five degrees of 60 meters or more.

Lawrence has proven that he can play the ball in the Fiesta Bowl against the state of Ohio. He carried the ball 16 times for 107 yards. Travis Etienne ran 1,536 yards and 18 touchdowns this year with just 192 attempts. He had an average of eight yards per carry and six runs of 40 or more yards.

Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross received great success in the CFB playoffs last year, with a combined total of 21 touchdown receptions and nearly 2,000 reception positions this season.

The LSU’s defense was not yet an elite, but it is still quite salty and only scores 21.7 points per game and 5.1 meters per game.

ADVANTAGE: CLEMSON

IF LSU HAS THE BALL

Joe Burrow was the best college football quarterback this season, and he led the revival of an LSU crime that stalled under former head coach Les Miles. The LSU scored an average of 48.9 points, and only one team (Auburn) managed to keep Burrow and Company below 30 points and less than six meters in an instant.

Burrow linked 77.6 percent of his throws for 5,208 yards and 55 scores to six interceptions.

In Ja’Marr Chase (75 catches) and Justin Jefferson (102) he has some important goals, as do Terrance Marshall (43) and Thaddeus Moss (42).

Clyde Edwards-Helaire made 1,304 rushing yards and 16 rushing scores and 50 receptions for 399 yards.

Clemson’s defense has been excellent against the pass this season, but without the dominant line of defense coordinator, Brent Venables had to put pressure on the entire field – corners flashed, Iinebacker flashed and collateral flashed. Burrow did an excellent job against the lightning though, and this would be a good time to see one of these young defenders (Xavier Thomas) play a breakout game.

The LSU will play games, get yards and collect points. Clemson must follow the same formula as in the US state of Ohio to achieve the LSU kick field goals in the red zone.

ADVANTAGE: LIGHTWEIGHT TO LSU

SPECIAL TEAMS

The LSU is dangerous for punt returns, number 20 nationwide, and Kicker Cade York has scored 21 of 26 field goals this season. Clemson still has questions about Kicker BT Potter, but Punter Will Spiers had the best game of his career against Ohio State at the Fiesta Bowl. Clemson has closed punt and kick return teams this season.

ADVANTAGE: ALSO

WHAT WILL HAPPEN

Burrow and the LSU offense are almost unstoppable, and most people across the country believe that this is the LSU game to lose. Many predict that a track will hit points in abundance. Both defenses will have something to say about this. The lights in the Superdome will be a little brighter (figuratively, it’s a terrible venue) and the pressure will be a little higher than against Oklahoma. I sat in the press box and watched the LSU dismantle Oklahoma. Then, if I had been forced to make a prediction, I would have said that the LSU.

But this Clemson team was confident all week, just like last year before the game against Alabama. I also hear the same things from the Clemson camp that I heard last year. The champions are still the champions until someone cuts them off.

The LSU will do its thing, but Venables will have enough answers to give the Clemson offensive time to shine.

END POINT: CLEMSON 37, LSU 35

Mickey Plyler – 6-9 a.m. at WCCP 105.5FM – 41-38 Clemson

Tony Crumpton – co-editor – 34-31 Clemson

Nikki Hood – Employed author – 38-24 Clemson

Brandon Rink – Employed author – 38-34 Clemson

Pigskin Prophet – 38-28 Clemson

Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons officially announces the NFL decision

Clemson falls to the NC state to end the winning streak

advertisement