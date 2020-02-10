Natalie Portman made a strong female statement by acknowledging the lack of female directors at the 2020 Academy Awards.

Portman, who made the very public decision to point out the lack of representation of women in being the best director at the 2019 Oscars, returned with the same message twelve months later.

“Here are all male nominees,” said Portman last year when he presented the award and the names of Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk), Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Steven Spielberg (The Post), and Ridley Scott ( Everyone) read the money in the world) and the eventual winner, del Toro.

Now that Portman is back on the red carpet for the 92nd Academy Awards, she has to point out again that the top-class award ceremony lacks female representation.

When putting on a Dior dress, the actress embroidered the names of all the directors who were not nominated for the 2020 event.

See the clip and explanation below.

