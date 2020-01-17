Natalie Hemby's daughter, Sammie Jo, joins parents for 'Rainbow'

advertisement

The opening of Natalie Hemby last night (January 16) for the Ryman residence of colleague Highwoman Brandi Carlile with six dates ended with a heart-warming rendition of ‘Rainbow’ by Kacey Musgraves, which was really a family business. Hemby and her husband and band member, Mike Wrucke, released a cover with a special guest vocalist: their daughter, Sammie Jo.

Sammie Jo, who has performed on the Ryman stage at least once before, according to Getty Images, steadfastly hit the Grammy-winning album Golden Hour from 2018. The young girl stood tall as a memorable special guest at an evening full of famous artists : Later, Carlile brought top talents The War & Treaty and Hemby’s fellow Missourian, iconic performer Sheryl Crow, to the fore.

Hemby wrote the song with Musgraves and fellow Nashville songwriter Shane McAnally. Hemby and Musgraves also share co-writer credits for album tracks “Velvet Elvis” and “Butterflies.”

Sammie Jo’s mother returned to the stage later that evening to sing a few Highwomen songs with Carlile. The couple sang “Redesigning Women” with Crow before the roles of fellow Highwomen Maren Morris and Amanda Shires were split for a rendition of “Crowded Table”.

The last half of Carlile’s residence starts next Sunday (January 19) with one of the best country songwriters of the century, Lori McKenna, in the support slot. On Monday and Tuesday (January 20-21), the Australian alto rocker Courtney Barnett completes Carlles stacked cast of opening acts.

Even before he got a spotlight on stardom with her role in the Highwomen, Hemby was one of the most sought-after songwriters in Nashville. She has written or co-written hits for Miranda Lambert, Justin Moore, Toby Keith and others, in addition to her role as an employee for Musgraves.

