A new music show is underway in East Nashville, according to a Deadline report. The country drama, titled East Nasty, was developed by the writer Jamie Rosengard (Dare Me, Empire), the mixed-ish showrunner Karin Gist and 20th Century Fox TV.

“The show follows two best friends – a black, queer singer-songwriter and a seemingly bespoke country musician from a deeply religious family – who are fighting for a place at the table alongside other musical outsiders,” the show’s press release said. “While they don’t match the face or sound of conservative country music, they will struggle to give their unique voices to a genre that is steeped in tradition and history.”

East Nasty is inspired by the East Nashville community, where an “anti-established, vibrant music scene tries to redefine the look and sound of country music.”

Rosengard will write and produce together with Gist and her production partner Claire Brown. Ginger Sledge (Where are you going, Bernadette) and Paula Kay Hornick will also support executive producers of the project.

The show will likely have a different tone than the previous Nashville Music City set project, which aired on ABC for four seasons before being picked up by CMT for two more seasons before it ended in 2018. In this series, Connie Britton was seen as country star Rayna Jaymes, who had the task at the beginning of the series to keep her crown amidst the competition of country pop star Juliette Barnes (Hayden Panettiere).

Other shows currently under development at Freeform include a modern version of Dante’s Inferno, the music drama demo produced by the Chainsmokers, reports The Wrap. The network also placed a series order with Last Summer, a 1990s thriller manager produced by Jessica Biel. Last month Freeform added another new show to its lineup when it brought Party of Five to a new start.

