Nashville Bank illuminates skyscrapers for Titan’s tribute, but there are some unfortunate comparisons

advertisement

Before the battle for the AFC championship between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tennessee Titans, Nashville was optimistic. The fans believed that the Super Bowl would come back soon and were ready for the game. Pinnacle Financial Partners showed support by turning on the light in certain offices to form the Titans logo and “UP”, but there were some unfortunate side effects.

“Is that a uterus? Anyway, I’m a Browns fan who lives in Tennessee, so go titans for all my friends,” commented a user on Facebook. Others simply asked if the intention was to resemble the female reproductive system.

When the post appeared on Facebook, most fans were enthusiastic. They wrote messages about how the titans would defeat the chiefs and go to the Super Bowl. However, other fans noticed that the design resembled something completely different.

advertisement

“I thought uterus was up until I read the heading and I was so confused,” commented another user on social media. They were pretty confused by the design and didn’t see the Titan logo properly in the windows.

This conversation took some time as the commentators discussed on social media whether the design was a uterus or not. A fan even tried to rename the NFL franchise and wrote, “Tennessee Uteruses?”

Aside from accidental designs, Titans fans were upset after losing the chiefs. They had expected Derrick Henry to drop to 200 meters on the ground and pave the way for victory in the enemy territory. Instead, they were hit by Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, who made three touchdowns and ran for another.

Instead of seeing Ryan Tannehill lead the Titans in Miami, Tennessee fans now have to choose whether to cheer on the San Francisco 49ers or the Kansas City Chiefs. Do you support the conference, even if it means supporting the team that just won?

The decision as to which team to support is unlikely to be made until the morning of the Super Bowl LIV, when fans struggle through a will battle. Until they make this difficult decision, however, they can sit back and laugh at the design in the windows of Pinnacle Financial Partners.

The Super Bowl LIV takes place on Sunday February 2nd at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers compete at 6.30pm. ET.

Photo credit: William Purnell / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

advertisement