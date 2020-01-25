advertisement

Nas Majeed’s best friend showed up on the hit reality show Love Island after being compared in a tweet to a dog.

In his best defense, Murad Merali jumped over a tweet from the show’s official report that showed Nas jumping on the couple Connor Durman and Sophie Piper in bed to wake them up.

advertisement

“Actual footage of my dog ​​waking me up for a walk at 5am,” read the tweet along with the GIF.

“Comparing my best friend to a dog for no reason? What’s going on here? Are you all right?” Murad replied.

Murad was supported by Nas fans, including one who said, “You shadowed Nas! Gettemmmm Murad !!”

“He is beautiful,” said another.

But others told Murad it was just a joke.

“I don’t think they meant badly … it’s a joke!” said one.

“It’s a joke, don’t think too deeply,” said another.

Murad later claimed that Nas, who had not yet found a romantic connection on the ITV2 dating show, had been “desexualized”.

“The desexualization and objectification of Nas is worrying,” he tweeted.

Nas plays the couple challenge

(Image: ITV)

Individual Islanders of Love Island try to win hearts and build relationships as viewers determine the final couple and make them Love Island champions, with a chance of winning £ 50,000.

The 23-year-old studied sports science and construction, was initially with Siânnise Fudge and is now associated with Jess Gale – but both partnerships were platonic.

“The way they move doesn’t seem to make girls come for him, sad because he’s the nicest guy there,” a fan agreed.

After the first episode of the Love Island winter series was involved in a series, 36 people complained to the Ofcom watchdog about Nas, which Siânnise called ‘Aladdin’.

Siannise and Nas

(Image: ITV)

About her new partner, the 25-year-old said: “He is adorable. I also love Princess Jasmine and he somehow looks like Aladdin.”

Continue reading

Related articles

It came after she said in her VT that her friends call her “Princess Jasmine of Bristol”.

advertisement