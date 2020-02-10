WARWCK SMITH / STUFF

United wicket keeper Ma’ara Ave, left, tries to prevent Napier Tech Old Boys goalkeeper Matt Edmondson from scoring a goal in the final.

CRICKET: United missed a goal at the National Club’s 20 championships after beating a red-hot Napier Tech old boy.

Napier Tech won the Central District Championship at Fitzherbert Park, Palmerston North on Sunday, beating United in the final with nine wins. They are on the right track to win their third national club title in a row.

Napier Tech remained undefeated during the two-day tournament. United’s only losses went to the Hawke’s Bay team.

United scored 122-9 goals in the final, but couldn’t stop Napier Tech from scoring 123-1 in just 12 overs.

Napier Tech’s Todd Watson plays United batsman Jack Harris in the final.

Opener Ma’ara Ave was the best of United’s hit order with 27 of 21 balls, but few others scored well. No. 3 Tom O’Connor scored 24 and the next best was 17 by Robbie James at No. 8.

Napier spinners Bronson Meehan and Jayden Lennox and seafarer Kieran Atkinson each took two gates.

Napier lost a wicket in their chase in the first round, but then Matt Edmondson and Christian Leopard broke down.

Edmondson didn’t hit 56 out of 32 balls and CD all-rounder Leopard didn’t score 65 out of 35 balls to get the job done quickly.

The match between the two teams in round robin, which Napier won with 13 runs, was closer.

Napier scored with a hit to 168-7. Leopard Top scored 75 and United Spinner Felix Murray was their top bowler 3-41.

United made a good fist in the pursuit thanks to 39 and 45 from Openers Ave and Mason Hughes, but kept losing Wickets and going out with 18.4 overs.

Lennox and Mitchell Williams-North each took three gates from Napier.

In the other two games, Napier had devastating victories, beating Whanganui Marist with 174 runs and Stoke Nayland from Nelson with nine wins.

Napier scored a whopping 301-2 against Marist. Edmondson shot 174 out of just 70 balls and Leopard 114 out of 44 balls. They then restricted Marist to 127-3.

Against Stoke Nayland the Nelson Club was defeated with 82 in 17.5 overs and Napier reached 85-1 in 8.3 overs thanks to 50 not from Edmondson.

In the other United games, they beat Stoke Nayland by four wickets and Marist by 112 runs.

Stoke Nayland was blown for the 84th time. United’s Manpreet Singh was the top scorer 4: 8.

United then reached 85-6 in 15 overs, with Ave scoring 35.

United scored 200-5 goals against Marist. Hughes didn’t hit 117 from 61 balls.

Thanks to three gates each from Braden Rowe and Ben O’Connor, they were able to kick Marist out for 88 in 16.3 overs.

In the other round robin game, Stoke Nayland beat Marist by seven wickets, reaching 112-3 in 13 overs in pursuit of Marists 111-8.

The national clubs final will take place in Auckland in April.

final

United 122-9 (Ma’ara Ave 27, Tom O’Connor 24, Robbie James 17, Jack Harris 15; Kieran Atkinson 2:18, Jayden Lennox 2:19, Bronson Meehan 2:23) lost to Napier Tech Old Boys 123-1 (Edmondson 56 *, Christian Leopard 65 *) from nine gates.