Napalm Death announces logic destroyed by Brute Force EP - Kerrang!

Grindcore pioneers Napalm Death have announced details of a new 7-inch EP entitled Logic Ravaged By Brute Force.

Scheduled for release on February 7 on Century Media Records, it coincides with the start of their main campaign Campaign For Musical Destruction alongside EyeHateGod, Misery Index, Rotten Sound and Bat.

In addition to the new EP, Napalm Death is planning to release a new album later this year.

“In accordance with the custom of Napalm Death, we had a huge amount of new songs with many different tastes,” says singer Barney Greenway. “So then of course we moved to a single territory and opted for Logic Ravaged By Brute Force. It is the coldness and despair of the guitar chords and the voice that caused it. “

The EP also has a cover from White Kross, originally from Sonic Youth.

“Looking like Sonic Youth puree chords like few others, this cover from White Kross just seemed to rise beyond the limitations of cover – or filler – song to a bit of a rumbling wall of sound,” Barney adds.

Logic Ravaged By Brute Force will be released digitally and in a series of vinyl variants. Order your copy here.

Catch Napalm Death on tour next month on one of the dates below. Buy your tickets here.

Napalm Death UK/ Europe tour 2020



February

07 Oberhausen, Kulttempel, DE

08 Hamburg, Gruenspan, DE

11 Vienna, Arena, AT

12 Prague, Roxy, CZ

13 Leipzig, Work 2, DE

14 Berlin, Astra DE

16 Antwerp, Trix, BE

18 Bournemouth, The Old Fire Station, UK

19 Cardiff, Tramshed, UK

20 Birmingham, O2 Institute, United Kingdom

21 Glasgow, Slay, United Kingdom

23 London, Electric Brixton, UK

25 Haarlem, Patronaat, NL

26 Saarbrücken, Garage, DE

27 Lyon, Ninkasi Kao, FR

28 Nantes, Warehouse, FR

29 Toulouse, Metronum, FR

March

01 Biarritz, Atabal, FR

03 Paris, La Machine du Moulin Rouge, FR

04 Stuttgart, Im Wizemann, DE

05 Lindau, Club Vaudeville, DE

06 Munich, Backstage, DE

07 Zurich, Meh Suff! Winter Fest, CH

08 Cologne, Essigfabrik, DE

