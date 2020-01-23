Naomi Ruth Meola - Villages-News.com

advertisement

Naomi Meola

Naomi Ruth Meola, 78, of The Villages, died in Summerfield on January 21, 2020. Naomi was born on April 21, 1941 in Buffalo, New York, to Dan and Ruth (Oliphant) Heinz. On September 10, 1962, Naomi married the love of her life, Nicholas Meola.

Naomi worked as a medical assistant for several years until she became a grandparent. Then she did what she enjoyed the most and watched her grandchildren grow up. Naomi had several hobbies, including golfing, bowling, and ceramics, but most traveled, including cruising, since she did over thirty of them.

advertisement

Naomi survives her husband of 57, Nicholas, son Nicholas D. and wife Ann from Orlando, daughter Penny Sue Fontana and husband Vinnie from Hollywood, Florida, grandson Nichole and Tony, and brother Danny and his wife from Aurora, Colorado.

There will be a memorial service at the Village View Church in Summerfield at a later date.

advertisement