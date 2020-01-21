advertisement

NANTES, France (AP) – French club Nantes will pay homage to the late Argentine player Emiliano Sala by wearing a special blue and white shirt during Sunday’s league game against Bordeaux.

Nantes, who traditionally plays in yellow and green, said Tuesday that the commemorative outfit is for sale. All profits from the sale will be allocated to Sala’s training clubs in Argentina.

“Because he dreamed of wearing Argentina’s jersey, the Nantes players will leave their usual yellow-green jersey for a white and blue tunic,” said a statement from Nantes.

Sala was killed a year ago when the single-engine plane that carried him from Nantes to his new club in Cardiff crashed near the Channel Island of Guernsey on January 21. Hours earlier, FIFA had received an online document from the Welsh football association to complete the transfer of the player’s registration from France.

Sala’s body was recovered from the wreck two weeks later.

Nantes said that a picture of Sala is also shown in the middle circle in the Stade de La Beaujoire and a minute applause is held in his memory.

Since Sala’s death, Nantes and Cardiff have been involved in a dispute over the payment of transfer fees. Last year, Cardiff appealed to the court to overturn a FIFA order that Nantes make an initial payment of 6 million euros for Sala. FIFA chose Nantes and warned Cardiff of a three-window transmission ban if it refused to pay to settle the case.

