FC Goa is in the news after the sudden dismissal of head coach Sergio Lobera by management, with no explanation for a drastic decision.

Local fans expressed resentment at Goa television channels at the shock exit of their favorite coach at a time when their favorite club was at the top in season six of the Indian Super League (ISL).

The players also admitted to being surprised, but overruled the controversy in Hyderabad FC’s 4-1 home race and confirmed a semi-final – Goa is currently second behind ATK.

Since Lobera is still an issue at ISL, Goa will host FC Mumbai City on February 12th at Nehru Stadium (Margao). Interestingly, the Goa-American, under coach Jorge Costa, is one of the main players in the Rowlin Borges visitors, whose career began at the Sporting Club de Goa before the ISL clubs started.

Emotional fans

The 27-year-old international from India has the prospect of playing in a stadium with lots of emotional fans, where FC Goa plays, which is now headed by technical director Derrick Pereira.

Borges appreciates the Goan’s support for the home club and notes that overflowing fan emotions can be a factor against the visiting team, but are not deterred by it.

“It doesn’t matter if I play empty in a crowded stadium. I have to do my best for my team. Winning is the most important thing, ”he said on the edge of a children’s clinic for Adidas in Turfpark, St. Andrews HS Stadium, Bandra.

He was familiar with Goa’s passion for football and was surprised by the open support of the dismissed coach from Spain. Fans were shown on local television channels shouting slogans for Lobera at the airport, and the midfielder remarked: “I’ve never seen anything like this in Goa. It shows the love for the coach from the fans. It is a good thing that they also pay tribute to FC Goa for a coach. “

Borges is eager to deliver at Nehru Stadium as his family and friends will be in the bleachers. He doesn’t know whether they’ll cheer him on or cheer on FC Goa, but renewed interest in football in Goans is welcomed.

Huge fan base

“FC Goa’s fan base is very large. It’s like a family cheering on every home game, ”he said, adding:“ Almost all Goans are happy because their team plays well in the league and enjoys the football style of FC Goa. “

He knows what Costa expects from his team. “We should push hard (the opposing team), win the ball and, if we can keep the ball, try to do it.”

Mumbai City must win in the race for the semi-final against FC Goa. For Borges, a top 4 result will put him in good shape when the Indian national camp resumes next month for a World Cup qualifier against Qatar, the best team in Asia.

