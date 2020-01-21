Nakheel chairman Ali Rashid Lootah resigns, new directors added on board - News

advertisement

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed invites Lootah to take on a new position at Dubai World Board.



Nakheel announced Tuesday changes to the board of directors following the resignation of its chairman, Ali Rashid Lootah.

The resignation of Lootah follows an invitation from Shaikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum to take on a new position with the Dubai World Board.

Nakheel announced that further changes to his board would include the addition of four new members:

– Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani

– Sultan bin Sulayem

– Khalifa Al Daboos

– Issam Galadari

They will be added as directors to the current board consisting of Khalid bin Bakhit Al Falasi, Ibrahim Hussain Al Fardan and Adel Khalifa Al Shaer.

The expanded board with seven members will be chaired by Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, the statement said.

In response to the development, Al Shaibani said: “Nakheel has succeeded under the leadership of Ali Lootah and his years of dedication to stabilize his course and return to profitability. On behalf of the new board, I want to thank Ali and give him much success in his new role. He will undoubtedly bring his energy, drive and dedication to his new role and responsibilities. “

