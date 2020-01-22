NAIA Softball World Series may come to Bryan College Station | KWKT

advertisement

Posted: Jan 22 2020 / 09:59 hrs CST / Updated: Jan. 22 2020 / 10:00 am CST

Bryan College Station is in the race to be home to the National Association for Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Softball World Series in 2021 and 2022.

The national event would bring ten teams from across the United States to Bryan College Station for a competition week.

The games are played in Davis Diamond and teams practice on fields throughout the community.

City leaders say the event would raise more than $ 370,000 for local businesses, including booking more than 700 hotel rooms.

The Senior Manager of Championship Events for NAIA will be in the cities on Friday, February 7 to visit the staff at Bryan College Station Sports + Events.

