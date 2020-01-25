Na Gaeil crowned All-Ireland junior football champion

advertisement

Na Gaeil (Kerry)

3-20

–

1-5

Rathgarogue-Cushinstown (Wexford)

Ian McCarthy enjoyed the freedom of Croke Park on a historic day for Na Gaeil, the former minor Kerry who scored a beautiful 3-2 to keep the AIB All-Ireland club junior title in the kingdom.

After measuring the temperature of the game for the first 20 minutes, the Tralee outfit quickly increased it to a boiling point and 21-point winners finished with McCarthy, the hat-trick hero.

The big win corresponds to the demolition of Beaufort van Easkey in last year’s decision round and means that a Kerry team has claimed the title for the fifth time in six seasons.

A 1-5 blast without answer late in the first half put Na Gaeil in a strong position and another unanswered 1-8 in the third quarter broke the back of the Rathgarogue-Cushinstown challenge.

Driven by their Kerry senior stars Jack Barry and Diarmuid O’Connor in midfield, Na Gaeil opened with a stunning game in the third quarter during that 1-8 burst.

Aside from McCarthy, who landed at both ends of Croke Park on either side of the break, Mike Griffin and Diarmaid Herlihy impressed the posts.

A bad afternoon for the Wexford outfit ended in the low tone of a red card for Peadar Cody, who was rejected in the 62nd minute.

Leinster champion Rathgarogue-Cushinstown initially hinted at a big win with a clear start, scoring by Jason Dunne and after 20 minutes 0-4 to 0-3 ahead.

After Gaeil had their chances on the other hand, bad shooting cost them and they reached seven widths in the first half, 11 in total.

But the favorites did enough during a 11-minute period between the 21st and 32nd minutes to wrestle control of the game.

They beat Rathgarogue-Cushinstown 1-5 without an answer in that period to reach a 1-8 to 0-4 lead.

After Gaeil put high pressure on the opposition’s kick-out and wrote them down at the end of Hill 16 for long pieces, dominated possession and achieved the scores.

Eoin Doody, dressed in number seven but positioned in attack as they stacked bodies forward, got the scoring siege with three points in a row.

McCarthy then hit 1-1, his goal came from a kick-out that was turned by Dara Devine who fed McCarthy on the right to shoot a shot into the net’s roof.

Angle in the back Ryan O’Neill fists a point in front of Na Gaeil and suddenly a gap of seven points was created between the team with a half-time fast approach.

Rathgarogue-Cushinstown was thrown a lifeline in the final half-action when Tadhg Cody broke free and won a penalty over Damien Bourke who converted goalie Nicky Sinnott.

That led Na Gaeil into the lead with only 1-8 to 1-4 ahead, although Mike Griffin’s second point of the game reopened a five-point advantage early in the second half.

That Griffin score was the first of a 1-8 burst that brought Na Gaeil 2-16 to 1-4 and eventually killed the game.

Rathgarogue-Cushinstown scored only one point of the game in the second half, a converted free from Daire Bolger.

McCarthy completed his hat trick for Na Gaeil when, after 64 minutes, he missed the goalkeeper and shot an empty net.

After Gaeil scorers: I McCarthy (3-2), E Doody (0-3, 1 free), M Griffin (0-3), D Herlihy (0-3), D Devine (0-3, 2 cutter) , R O’Neill (0-1), D Goggin (0-1), J Barry (0-1), D Reen (0-1), D Bourke (0-1), P Daly (0-1, 1 free).

Rathgarogue-Cushinstown scorers: N Sinnott (1-0, pen), D Bolger (0-2, 2 cutter), J Dunne (0-1), D Martin Carroll (0-1), T Cody (0-1)

Na Gaeil: T Culloty; D Bourke, E O’Neill, R O’Neill; E Doody, A Barry, K O’Donovan; D O’Connor, J Barry; McCarthy, D Devine, D Goggin; M Griffin, D O’Connor, D Herlihy.

Subs: K Dineen for O’Connor (42); E Walsh for E O ‘Neill (46); J Lowham for Griffin, D Reen for Goggin (48); J O’Connor for O’Donovan (49), P Daly for Doody (58).

Rathgarogue-Cushinstown: N Sinnott; P McGrath, P Cody, P Murphy; B Cody, E Porter, B O’Neill; D Martin Carroll, M Cody; T. Cody, R. Murphy, B. Furlong; E Cummins, D Bolger, J Dunne.

Subs: M Power for O’Neill (24); O Bolger for McGrath (36); A Ryan for Cummins (42); L O’Connor for R Murphy (56); J Kelly for Sinnott, P Barron for Bolger (58).

Ref: S Lonergan (Tipperary).

