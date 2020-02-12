Jacksonville (12-14, 5-6) vs. North Florida (16-10, 9-2)

UNF Arena, Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. European summer time

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida is aiming for its fifth straight win over Jacksonville. The last loss from North Florida to Atlantic Sun hit Lipscomb Bisons 85-73 on January 25. Jacksonville defeated NJIT by 11 in its last game.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Both teams have relied heavily on their seniors this year. Ivan Gandia-Rosa, Garrett Sams, Wajid Aminu and JT Escobar have scored 62 percent of the goals in North Florida this season. For Jacksonville, David Bell, Destin Barnes, Aamahne Santos and DeAnthony McCallum have together scored 58 percent of all goals in Jacksonville, including 68 percent of the team’s points in the last five games.

REDUCTION: The Ospreys have so far only awarded 67.5 points per game to Atlantic Sun opponents, an improvement over the 79.4 points per game they gave up on non-conference games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Gandia-Rosa has scored or supported 46 percent of all field goals in North Florida in the last three games. The Senior Guard has 13 field goals and 23 assists in these games.

STREAK STATS: Jacksonville has won their last three street games, scoring 79 points and 67.7 points in these competitions. North Florida have won their last three home games, missing 60 points and averaging 78.3 points.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Ospreys have recently created baskets with the help of assists more often than the Dolphins. North Florida has made 46 assists with 79 field goals (58.2 percent) in the last three games, while Jacksonville has supported 23 out of 73 field goals (31.5 percent) in the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW THAT: North Florida as a team scored 11.8 3-point per game this season, which ranks first among Division I teams.

