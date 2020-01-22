advertisement

Children’s rights activist P.P. Baburaj, one of the lawyers who wants to represent Nalini Balakumar in the uproar, has been suspended by the Mysuru Advocates’ Association.

Although the decision of the association was placed on the bulletin board in the Mysuru court complex, Mr. Baburaj, a former member of the Juvenile Court, claimed that he had not been informed of the reason for this.

Baburaj had been summoned by officials of the association and questioned about video recordings of the general meeting of the association on Monday when it discussed a request to discuss the resolution against appearing for people accused in the incitement case.

“Mobile phone checked”

“Although more than 165 lawyers signed the Vakalathnama to appear before Mrs. Balakumar, I was the only one summoned and grilled by three office holders in the presence of more than 30 other lawyers,” he said. Baburaj said his cell phone was also checked for video or audio recording of the procedure.

Baburaj had not only signed the “Vakalathnama” with the others to appear before Mrs. Balakumar, but was also one of the various signatories of the representation at the association to revise her resolution against appearing for those accused of incitement.

“When I was summoned for questioning by the officers of the association, I was threatened by several other lawyers, who were not officials, of nasty circumstances for my ideology,” he said.

Mr. Baburaj’s suspension will not limit his professional practice, but will deprive him of the facilities that have been extended by the association.

Baburaj told the Hindu that he would contest the association’s decision before the Council of State.

In the meantime, the association had also set 5 pm. on Wednesday as the deadline for the lawyers who had initiated the resolution and signed the “Vakalathnama” for Mrs. Balakumar, to withdraw from the case.

Referring to claims that these lawyers had been misled, Mr. Baburaj said that the paper used to collect signatures to revise the association’s resolution was white in color, while the “Vakalathnama” was signed on a light green paper.

Meanwhile, Raghunath, who is an advisor to Maridevaiah, president of the Research Scholars’ Association of the University of Mysore, as an accused by the city police in the incitement case, said he would appear before his client when the case appeared on January 24.

On the association’s deadline, Mr. Raghunath said that lawyers, if they wanted to retire, could only do so if it came to court.

Pray to attack me: Manjula

Former Chairman of Karnataka State Women’s Commission Manjula Manasa has filed a complaint with the Mysuru Advocates’ Association against an alleged attempt to attack her.

Mrs. Manjula Manasa, also a lawyer, said she was the target of some lawyers on the issue of representing Mrs. Balakumar, a suspect in the incitement.

“The lawyers not only used dirty language against me, but also tried to attack me,” she said.

“If I do not receive justice, I will file a police complaint,” she said, adding that she had given the association until Thursday to take action.

