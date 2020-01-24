advertisement

Dear moneyist,

My wife and I later got married and we both had separate property that we wanted to protect with a marriage agreement. We have both wills and our separate properties should be distributed appropriately upon death.

Part of my wife’s separate property was acquired through inheritance, giving her and her former husband co-ownership. When she divorced, the settlement provided that she paid her husband $ 50,000 for his share and obtained a mortgage to meet the judgment.

I’ve checked the mortgage’s estate, divorce agreement, and mortgage certificate, and everything seems to be in order. The house and property were sold a few years ago. We were married 15 years later. The deeds were clear and clear in their name.

It has been five years since the property was sold, and her two grown sons now claim that her late father promised that the house would one day belong to them after he left. They say the house is their right and they deserve compensation.

One of her sons told his mother that she was no longer welcome with him and was therefore not allowed to visit her granddaughter. In other words, she’ll never see her granddaughter again – unless she does what he says. My wife obviously suffers, but so far she has been firm.

Should she give in to her son about her grandchild?

Ken

Dear Ken,

Your son is playing a dangerous game. Assuming that your wife divides her property between her children, he would already receive part of the proceeds from the sale of this house. But he wants 50% of that income – and he wants it now! It is not about the house. If it wasn’t, it would probably be something else. Few people with a healthy relationship would resort to such tough tactics.

What if she decides to give each of the sons $ 50,000? That could encourage her son to step down. Or maybe not. He could say she could see her granddaughter every other week, even once a month or every Sunday – and cancel half of it at the last minute. I don’t think that if he greets them with open arms on his back, he will suddenly turn into a turtle and become a loving, supportive person.

Obviously, your wife’s ex-husband can’t promise his sons anything that didn’t belong to him. He had enough time to get his children to do so, and at least give them the $ 50,000 that he received for his part of the house. It is not your wife’s moral, ethical or legal obligation to correct your ex-husband’s injustice. This was not your wife’s mess to clean up. It was his.

I suggest that your wife explain this to her son in a personal interview if possible. Ask him what is behind all this hostility. Is it really just the house? Then leave the rest to the gods.

