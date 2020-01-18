My whole life changed in 60 seconds - three women share their incredible stories

advertisement

This story was originally published by Next and is being republished with permission.

At that moment, that 60 seconds in which your entire world is turned upside down feels catastrophic. You are stunned, overwhelmed; you cannot see a way forward. But then, you somehow find a way to move forward and make something good out of it.

“I would never have started my own company if I hadn’t been pushed,” admits Laurinda Sutcliffe.

Kate McGrath is determined to honor her sister-in-law and says, “I am much stronger, more self-confident and now speak so much more about my truth.”

Meanwhile, Natalie Tolhopf reveals: “Were I afraid of being judged and staring at it? You bet. But I had to think along those feelings and realize that adversity leads to life-changing lessons.”

Here these three incredible women share their stories.

DELIVERED

Laurinda Sutcliffe now says that she is very grateful to her former employer for the dismissal.

LAURINDA SUTCLIFFE

When the meeting request arrived in Laurinda Sutcliffe’s inbox, she didn’t think too much about it.

In 1989, the Australian fashion designer had moved to Auckland to lead the retail division of a fashion company and had been working as a business leader for more than 20 years, responsible for six brands and around 15 employees.

But on June 11, 2009, she met two senior managers from the company and immediately knew something was wrong.

“I could have cut the air with a knife,” Laurinda recalls, 55. “They gave me my notice of resignation.”

Ten years later, the Sydney-born designer admits that she still feels her chest tighten and her heart beats faster when she talks about it.

“My employer was like a mother to me, as well as a mentor and teacher. We had been through some difficult times with the company and had a great working relationship, so it was unthinkable that I could be in that position, especially the way it was done.”

The following weeks were blurry when Alexander’s mother, now 18, processed the news.

“I sat on the couch wrapped in a blanket and drank wine. Later I spoke with a lawyer to make sure the redundancy was fair. The hardest part was saying goodbye to the people I had worked with for 20 years and who I tried to put on a brave face. “

A new path

Laurinda tried to drift and tried to lose a large part of her identity.

“My career had been my life and that had just disappeared. It was really a scary place to be.”

She was encouraged by the assumption that the telephone would ring as soon as the news reached her colleagues that she was available. It didn’t.

“The realization that no one would save me was frightening. I felt a failure and I thought everyone did. I will never forget my first day at home, cleaning the house frantically. It was all I could control because the rest from my life. “

The only glimmer of hope was that her husband Brent, 56, had recently sold the men’s clothing company that he owned for five years.

“We started doing some research and realized that we could combine my surplus money and the proceeds from the sale of his company to market our own brand.”

Laurinda started designing, the couple traveled to China to buy manufacturers and in 2010 Loobie’s Story was launched (the name a nod to Brent’s nickname for his wife).

It was a courageous move to start a business in the middle of the GFC, especially a company that specialized in “clear, bohemian styles” while everyone was doing black coats.

“But I knew deep down what I wanted to do and that we would make it work.”

For the first two years, the couple worked from a guest room in their Westmere home, but 10 years later, 10 employees work from their Eden Terrace property and their brand is stored in more than 140 stores in New Zealand and Australia.

A hidden gift

Although it was one of the darkest periods in her life, Laurinda says she is very grateful to her former employer for the dismissal.

“I had a dream job for which I was paid very well, so I would never have started my own business if I hadn’t been pushed. It enabled me to become the master of my own destiny, the incredible fulfillment of building a successful company and developing so many skills that I had never had as an employee. “

Laurinda says it is also a plus to be able to work with her husband.

“You don’t have to be constantly on your guard and know that you can trust that that person is there for you and the company is one of the biggest gifts I received because I was fired. It allowed us to have the kind of future create that we want for ourselves and for our son. “

DELIVERED

Kate McGrath raises funds and seeks donations for her refuge for local women.

KATE MCGRATH

It was the early hours of January 5, 2013 and Kate McGrath, 38, was in a good place.

She and her husband Nip, 46, had just “found their place as parents of two young girls and were looking forward to a year of progress and pleasure.”

But around 1 am, when the Whangārei mother was feeding daughter Isabella (then five months), her phone began to beep.

She discovered she had several missed calls from Nip’s cousin and urged them to call. She only did that to discover that Nip’s younger sister Trish (aka Wowo) had been attacked by her former partner on the eve of her 34th birthday and was in the hospital with serious head injury.

“She had been hit in the head several times and had a brain haemorrhage,” Kate says, her voice down her throat. “They did not expect that she would live, her attacker was on the run and we were suddenly in the middle of a nightmare that we did not see coming.”

Australian-born Kate, who met Nip, a Kiwi builder / artist, during a vacation in Jordan, says the extended family spent the next few days at Wowo’s bed.

“It was a haze of contacts with doctors and the police, trying to keep the family informed and making things as normal as possible for my children.”

In the end, Wowo insisted on three days.

“Everything in our world changed when she died. My husband, who had always been nice and cheeky, was now broken, dark and angry. I had two young girls to look after and there were times when I thought I should just have them take back to my family in Australia. “

Hard times

It didn’t help that in the following weeks and months the couple not only had to bury Nip’s sister, but also had to deal with the police, lawyers and a legal system that was not tilted in favor of people with domestic violence.

“We had to listen to lawyers who say terrible things about Wowo, about her as the aggressor, even though she was attacked in her own house. It was terrible and I will never fully trust the legal system again.”

The Wowo attacker pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was imprisoned for three years.

Ask Kate how the incident has changed her and her gaze wanders out the window of the cramped hut that she and Nip are currently sharing with their four children, ages two to nine, as they build their house.

“First, it exposed me to domestic violence, which was never part of my life, and then it became a big part of it for a long time. To process our emotions and try to make something positive about the death of Wowo, we organized a hikoi against domestic violence via Whangārei, in which thousands of members participated.

“We also started talking at schools and workplaces and worked with the Northland DHB and the police to make a documentary that shares our experiences, helps with teaching and hopefully prevents domestic violence. It was important to give Wowo a voice when she no longer had one. “

Personally, the tragic incident also caused an important pivot in Kate’s career, with her transition from managerial roles to in-service training as a wellness and lifestyle coach.

“I realized that I could use my own knowledge and growth from that terrible year to help clients who were vulnerable and suffered emotional trauma.”

Return

Kate also raises funds and seeks donations for her refuge for local women.

“I want women to know that they don’t forget or get swept under the carpet when they need help.”

Kate would give anything not to brutally kill her sister-in-law. However, she is determined to honor her memory by taking life by the horns and encouraging others to do the same.

“I am much stronger, more self-confident and now speak my truth so much more,” says Kate.

“For example, public speaking was something that I would never have considered a force, but now I know that when I speak to groups from the heart, especially about something that I have a passion for, fear simply slips away.

“Wowo’s death gave me a passion for personal growth, not only for myself, but also for others. I will always be grateful to her.”

DELIVERED

Natalie Tolhopf woke up and discovered that the right side of her face was paralyzed.

NATAL TOLHOPF

What do you do if you are the ‘face’ of your company, but your face no longer works?

That was the dilemma that Natalie Tolhopf faced on February 5, 2016 when she woke up and found the right side of her face paralyzed.

“It was one of those horrible moments when I couldn’t feel my face,” says Natalie, 42. “I stood up and ran to the mirror and the entire right side of my face had collapsed.”

She thought she had suffered a stroke, but confused because she felt good apart from her face. Natalie, based on Whangaparaoa, called husband Michael, 37, before rushing to the doctor.

“They told me that I had Bell’s paresis, a condition where the muscles on one side of your face become weak or paralyzed. They also said that this was the worst case they had ever seen.”

Natalie says she will never forget the moment she asked her doctor when her face would return to normal.

“He looked at me sympathetically and said it could take 12 weeks or even six months. I expected that he would say it in a day.”

Imperfect action

It even took a year for Natalie’s face to look like his former self and two more for her “hanging” eye and crooked smile to disappear.

“It took almost as long before I could drink liquids without slurping,” Ruby’s mother, 11, and seven-year-old Molly remembers.

Looking back, Natalie says the signs were there.

“My eyes had watered and my tongue was numb on the one hand. Only when my kickboxing teacher said water continued to drip from my mouth after drinking did I take some notice.”

But the self-employed company coach assumed that she had trained too hard, that she had burned out and that her immunity was low.

“I didn’t know I had shingles, but instead of coming out as a skin condition, it looked like Bell’s paresis.”

The temptation to hide under the duvet was strong, but Natalie is the face of the company she started in 2015 and who specializes in coaching female entrepreneurs.

So she raised a smile from her face that worked and sailed through the speaking engagements, workshops, and clients who had already been inked in her diary.

“My business message has always been ‘imperfect action’, because nothing in life is ever perfect. So conveying that imperfect-face message was quite appropriate!

“Were I afraid to be judged and stared at? You guess. But I had to think beyond those feelings and realize that adversity brings life-changing lessons, that an event or issue only means something if you allow it. I could have made a much of my face and given up, but instead I showed my vulnerability, which women found liberating and responding positively. “

An important message

It is not the first time Natalie has had to break down barriers: in her first career as a chef, she was one of four women out of 15 in one of Auckland’s best hotel kitchens. “My time as a chef taught me to stand up and talk about things that are important, a message that I am now teaching female entrepreneurs.”

Today, three years after that frightening morning, Natalie says she is much more positive about life.

“Before my face collapsed, I thought I wasn’t good enough. But since then I realize how much I stopped myself. Nowadays I show myself and live completely. It also taught me that people are more than just their looks, it’s how you make others feel, instead of what you look like, that is important. “

