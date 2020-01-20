advertisement

When Billy Strings, no. William Apostol, decided to call his 2019 album Home, he was not metaphorical: music is a very real home for the flat-picking virtuoso and singer-songwriter, dating back to his earliest musical memories.

“My father taught me to play the guitar when I was a kid, and I never knew it would be my whole life – my whole life line. My whole basis is music, you know?” Strings reflects to The Boot. “Many of the songs that I do, I learned from my father, and we still sing the same song that he and I sang when I was a little kid.”

Strings’ father taught him bluegrass picking, which is still a strong element in his music today. However, around the age of 11 he got an electric guitar and started listening to acts like Jimi Hendrix and Black Sabbath.

“I think what just happened is that I wanted to play music with people my age,” Strings adds. “I had always played with my father and his older friends. These boys were – I was about seven years old and they were around 45. When I entered high school, I wanted to play music of my own age from old ones instead. bluegrass boys. “

Initially, Strings wasn’t even a fan of the kind of music his friends wanted to play. “The only kind of music that took place was this heavy metal music, and in the beginning I couldn’t stand it, but in the end I got excited about it. Eventually I joined a band and we played some shows,” he recalls. herself . “So part of that metal energy was still with me when I started this Billy Strings outfit.

“I learned how to play music by playing bluegrass,” Strings adds, “but I learned how to perform in a metal band.”

Those influences and more come together today in the music of Strings. From the point of view of writing songs, he says that it never really makes sense to stay within the boundaries of just one genre.

“It’s all just coming out of the window, and I’m just trying to write a song. It can be a rock’n’roll song, it can be an outright bluegrass melody, it can be a slow, happy ballad – then what also, “he says. “I’m not going to take every song I write and say,” Okay, how do I make this a bluegrass song? “

“Genres are just a weird way to categorize music, because music is so limitless. It’s like water: it moves everywhere,” Strings emphasizes. “There is just no end to what you can do with music. So I think it would be almost impossible for me to arrange one genre.”

Fortunately for Strings, he has found a fan base that does not see his multi-stylistic approach to making music as incongruent. “I am lucky because my fans and friends and all my supporters just want to hear me,” he muses. “I think that’s why many people, like our music, are because it’s versatile and eclectic.”

Regarding his first bluegrass teacher – his father – Strings says he only received support from him for his dynamic style. “He is just very proud, I think. He is especially happy that I have a good life,” says the singer.

“I owe it to him,” Strings adds. “He taught me everything when I was a kid. I’m really thankful for it. But I think he and my mom are really proud, and it’s just really cool.”

