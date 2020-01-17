advertisement

A woman who lives in a house infested with mice says that she has been trying to solve the problem for two years and is now at the “break point”.

Keisha Mason, 34, from Moss Side, reports that she first had pest problems in her home in 2017.

Keisha was pregnant with her second child at the time and reported that she had reported the problem. However, she was told that pest control was the responsibility of the tenant.

At that time, Keisha became so fed up that she started sharing pictures online, and Twitter users helped fund the pest control so that she could come home.

The situation with the mice got so bad that Keisha had to buy a bunk bed for her son so that he would be comfortable to sleep in

In August 2017, her midwife even sent a letter to Great Places, Keisha’s housing association, explaining the extent of the situation.

Two years later, Keisha still has the same problems with dead mice, mouse droppings, and snail tracks, along with moisture and condensation on the walls.

“I can’t even use words to explain how uncomfortable I feel,” Keisha told the Manchester Evening News.

“There’s mouse droppings everywhere, and my family and I don’t stay down because we just can’t relax.”

Keisha said she had to buy a bunk bed for her son, who is eight, because it got so bad.

Keisha from Moss Side has been trying to solve her pest problem for two years

She said: “He was recently diagnosed with ADHD and it affects him a lot.

“I had to get him a bunk bed because when we got home we found feces on the floor and he felt so uncomfortable.”

Keisha says she even showed up in City Hall to share the terrible pictures of the pest.

“I was told there was nothing they could do unless everyone on the street complained about it,” said Keisha.

“When I asked the neighbors, they said they hadn’t had any problems, but I don’t know if it’s because they’re ashamed or scared.

Keisha says her family cannot relax in her house because of the problem with mice

“I certainly can’t be the only person who saw mice. I feel like I’m fighting it all on my own.”

Keisha says that after a situation with her two-year-old daughter, she has now reached the “breaking point”.

“I can’t give my two year old the freedom she wants and needs because she is infested with mice.

“I can’t let her walk around the house alone because she recently picked up one of the mouse traps and had a mouse attached to it.”

Keisha says she will clean up the mouse droppings and within a few days the place will be surrounded again.

She says the situation is so bad that she is considering drastic measures.

Keisha says that she will clean up the mouse droppings around her house so that it will be covered again a few days later

“I feel like I have no choice but to make myself homeless,” says Keisha.

“I cannot stay with my children because my mental health is deteriorating.

“I had to stop studying to focus on getting help with the house.”

Keisha says she still doesn’t know where the mice came from since the original pest control company didn’t find any holes in the building.

At the time, the pest control operator found two dead mice in a closet and another in their bedroom and reported them to the authorities.

Keisha says the pest problem in her home is “so stressful” for her family

“I literally get mice out every night, but they keep us all awake because they’re so loud,” she added.

“It’s just so stressful.”

Simon Robinson, Director of Neighborhoods at Great Places, said: “We take our responsibility as a landlord seriously and are aware of the continuing problems Keisha had with us during her tenancy.

“Although we are not directly responsible for organizing pest control, we do appreciate the burdens it causes.

“We have shown understanding of her situation each time she has brought this issue to our attention, and have continued to go beyond our commitments to support Keisha by organizing pest control visits to resolve the situation as soon as possible.

Rats and mice may look cute to some people, but they can pose serious health risks

“This time is no exception. As soon as we became aware of the problem on our return, we worked with Keisha to contact the Manchester City Council’s Pest Control Service on their behalf and to arrange the next available date when they should visit their property to resolve this issue.

“The inspectors have now visited Keisha and treated her property. We are in contact with the council to consider what additional steps we can take to address the issue further.”

Council officials added that they have worked with Great Places since 2017 to address the pest problems.

“As a local authority, we have an agreement to assist tenants at Great Places’s request,” a Manchester City Council spokesman told M.E.N.

“In November 2017 and at the request of the landlord in January 2020, we carried out treatments on the property of this tenant.

“During our last visit (January 14th) we found evidence of an infestation. A follow-up visit has already been arranged for January 27 to monitor the situation further and, if necessary, to provide further treatment.

“We also published leaflets in neighboring areas to watch out for rodents if the cause of this problem is outside the property.”

