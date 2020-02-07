Dear moneyist,

My mother was married to our stepfather for 20 years. She died in 2003. We have always had a great relationship with my stepfather and that lasted until his death a few months ago. The house they lived in was bought from the proceeds of two houses that they sold when they got married.

My stepfather lived in the house until he died a few months ago. My mother had a will that left very little for either of us when she passed away in 2003 (a small sum of cash plus some jewelry). His children recently put the house up for sale.

We wonder if we are entitled to any proceeds considering that our mother contributed to the purchase of the house. His son is the executor and didn’t mention that we inherited anything when it was sold. What do you think about it?

stepson

Dear stepson,

This is a warning story.

Her mother left so much to chance by hiring no estate planning lawyer and not leaving half of her estate to her children. You could have agreed that half of your home should be placed in a relationship of trust for you and your siblings, while your stepfather can spend his days there, or vice versa, depending on who died first. Then her home could have been shared between her children.

Without a proper estate plan, you can rely on the kindness of your stepfather and / or your stepbrothers and stepsisters. Your stepfather and mother may have assumed that their children would share their wealth fairly and fairly, but what is fair and legal and what is ethical and moral in this situation is subjective. What is clear: your stepfather and mother left too much to chance.

If your mother had died in California (without a will), your stepfather would have inherited all of her commons (her home) and a third of her separate property. The rest would have gone to you and your siblings. These are difficult conversations, of course, but the time to take up two thirds of this separate property was in 2003 when your mother passed away.

Over the years that I have been writing this column, I have heard of so many adult children whose father or mother their stepchild passed away. It was never pretty. Appendix A: “My stepmother told me that she is not obliged to submit my father’s will – then she left his house, cars and investments to her children.” Appendix B: “My stepfather would like his new wife to be there Bring my late mother’s house. “

You could turn to your step-siblings’ goodwill provided you did the same in their place. This house belonged to your stepfather and his children are his only legal heirs.

