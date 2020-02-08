Dear moneyist,

My son told me that I’m not worth anything and he doesn’t want anything to do with me. It has nothing to do with me or my side of the family. Do I have to leave anything to my son when I die? Should I cut it out of my will? I live in the state of Virginia.

Disappointed father

Dear disappointed

What he doesn’t need, he won’t miss. And he can’t expect what doesn’t belong to him. And you can’t expect those who belittle you in life to remember you when they die. Unless you remember him because we remember those we love – and although it’s painful, sometimes we remember those who hurt us. It was difficult to read your letter as short as it is.

Of course, all other unsolved problems are between you and him. But in 2020 people will be judged too often on what they wear, where they live, what they do for a living and how much they earn. The advertising industry drives the need for more, better, and more of everything you have. I am sorry that your son seems to judge you according to such criteria.

While most Americans are struggling with rising costs as wages stagnate, 45 million US households will add around $ 68 trillion in wealth to their heirs and philanthropic purposes over the next 25 years, said consulting firm Cerulli Associates. Until then, Generation X will replace baby boomers as the generation with the greatest wealth.

Back to your situation: I agree with 50% of your son’s statements, but not as he meant it. What we leave behind counts for something. But if you only care about what others leave behind and / or have linked your values ​​to the material gains of others, you can leave less than you think. If you strive to live a good life and make up for injustice, it is an invaluable legacy.

I don’t know what happened between you and your son. You can repair these bridges with a letter or a card. Of course that’s the easy part. Waiting for a response with as little expectation as possible and / or not receiving an answer is probably the most difficult part of trying to build a relationship with a former friend or family member that you have estranged from.

Think about whether you have $ 1 million or $ 100. When I think about my life, I think about the relationships in my life and some material things, but not about money or insurance policies. Instead, I’m thinking of small items that wouldn’t do much on eBay

But it means something to me and hopefully the person or the people who receive it.

Yes, you can cut your son out of your will. In any case, leave your money or the proceeds from the sale of your house to your other children if you have them, or people in your life for whom such a legacy would make a difference. Or donate money from your estate to save the elephants or a local rescue organization that helps dogs or cats find their home forever. Whatever interests you.

As for your son, it doesn’t sound like he wants or needs money from you. This is a change from the many letters I receive. But you could leave him something that could change his life: a message of forgiveness and / or a request for forgiveness. Few, if any, people negotiate perfectly about relationships, and we have all asked for forgiveness at some point in our lives.

And then? I suggest leaving something of sentimental value to him and explaining why he should have it. There may come a time long after you go when he realizes the real meaning of your estate. Or he may not. He could be someone else, like his own son or daughter, and they could find something to love or maybe get a feel for the best part of you.

