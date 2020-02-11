After meeting Sean McConnell, Garrison Starr and Peter Groenwald at a songwriting retreat in Nashville last year, they knew the magic they felt was more than just a normal writing session. Together they merged into My Sister, My Brother, which Billboard recently hailed as a “songwriting supergroup”.

The band’s self-titled EP is scheduled for release on March 6 and consists of five dynamic tracks that explore the painful truths of life. We often approach these truths from a hopeful perspective, but with tender honesty.

Sean – who has written for Christina Aguilera, Meat Loaf and Tim McGraw, among others – wanted to give readers of the American songwriter a look behind the scenes of what went into the track “Nothing Without You”.

From Sean McConnell:

For me the song always goes ahead and I go where the songs go. When we met in a writing camp last year and wrote “Nothing Without You”, I really felt special. When songs like this are written, they deserve to be heard in the world. We wrote so many songs that I thought was important, sacred and heard – that’s why I decided to really focus on this side project and continue to write with Peter [Groenwald] and Garrison [Starr] and find a way to do it these songs to get people’s ears. As well as the fact that we have all become very close friends and I love them very much. It was so much fun from the start.

“Nothing Without You” is the first song we wrote. Like most of the songs we wrote, it really speaks to the humanity in us. How we all want to belong together, how we’re all broken, how we’re all looking for a way to fix ourselves and feel safe, loved, and accepted. I almost feel like a prayer or a mantra. A common basis for all people.

“Drive You Home” has a very similar emotion and meaning to me because it is our frailty and our feeling of loneliness, wanting someone on our side to find us when we are in the dark and pull ourselves into it Light.

The song “Honest” is a study about a character who knows its limits, its mistakes, its shortcomings and is simply brutally honest what it expects from them. The wish that you could be different, that you could change, and maybe you’ve tried so many times in the past that you’ve done without it.

“I don’t know how I love you” is one of my favorite songs in this collection. I like that it is a relationship that you are successful with and that you want to rise above, but you don’t know how to connect with that person. be it a lover, a family member or a friend. Someone with whom you have no common ground, but there is still a connection between you and this person. You are confused by the intense love and the intense separation.

To sum up – from the moment the three of us started writing, and especially the moment Garrison and I sang together, my soul said, “Look out … it’s special.” And so I did it. We made. It always felt urgent and sacred and the way it should be. Playing the songs live only strengthened that sense and I am so excited to bring this out into the world. We have a great time.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ydOcNkBeo9o [/ embed]