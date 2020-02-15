Dear Catey,

I read your story about the couple who had a retirement income of $ 95,000 and wanted a beach town to retire. Well, my retirement income is $ 16,600 a year. Is there a place I can go where the sky is blue and the water is warm? Where can an average person like me retire?

R.S.R.

Dear R.S.R.,

I hear you – it’s frustrating to read about people who can live big in retirement when your reality (and frankly the reality of most Americans) is very different. The average social security old age pension was $ 1,470 a month or $ 17,640 a year in 2019, according to the center for budgetary and policy priorities. Even with advantages of this size, there are options for a beach vacation. Here are affordable spots on the beach that you should consider.

On the beach in Gulfport, Miss.

If you want to stay in the US: Gulfport, Miss. (With part-time work)

I’m not going to gloss over this: It’s hard to live in the US with $ 16,600 a year, especially in a beach town. This means that if you can supplement your life with part-time work, this is doable.

A city to consider: Gulfport, Miss., One of the cheapest beach cities in the country.

The cost of living is nearly 19% below the US average, according to Sperlings Best Places, and you can find small apartments to rent for less than $ 600 a month. Mississippi is also tax-friendly for retirees. SmartAsset notes that “Mississippi exempts all forms of retirement income, including social security benefits, IRA income, 401 (k) income, and any pension income.

Gulfport offers warm weather and beautiful beaches – and other benefits too. “This city is making a serious comeback … and there are a lot of cool, hip new businesses,” Vogue writes about Gulfport. “Fishbone Alley in particular is a gem: a funky travel destination that houses a handful of restaurants and bars and offers original local art along the buildings.” The disadvantages are muggy, hot summers and the risk of hurricanes.

Mazatlán if you are ready to live abroad.

If you want to stay close to the USA: Mazatlán, Mexico

If you travel south of the border, you can stretch your money more effectively than is normally possible in the United States – and you would be far from the only American there. As I reported last year, many people receive their US social security checks in Mexico (behind only two countries, Canada and Japan). Of course, certain parts of Mexico have disadvantages, including hot summers and high crime rates.

But, as I recently wrote in this column for a woman who wants to retire between $ 800 and $ 1,000 a month near the ocean, there are some places that fit your budget. I suggested that she consider Mazatlán – a resort on the Pacific coast with “cobblestone streets, neoclassical and French baroque architecture, and cultural institutions such as theaters and art galleries”. (We also spoke to a woman who retired to Mazatlán for $ 1,000 a month, and she doesn’t feel like she’s pinching too much money.) Note that Mazatlán itself is in the state of Sinaloa, too which the US government advises Americans not to travel. However, this frees parts of Mazatlán, as I have reported.

Hiccups: There are monetary requirements for a Mexican place of residence that you may not currently meet because they provide a certain monthly retirement income or a minimum investment value (these numbers change with the exchange rate and other factors, but you can read about this here. So if all of your $ 16,600 comes from social security and you have no savings and investments, retirement could be a problem; However, if you have a larger investment account that you can withdraw from, this can work.

Coastal Panama.

If you fancy an adventure: Pedasi, Panama

This laid-back city on the Pacific Ocean, about 4½ hours from Panama City, is “unpretentious and relaxed,” Lonely Planet writes, adding: “Pedasi has streets lined with tiled colonial areas and green spaces. For years, this sleepy retreat was only brought to life during festival times. But outsiders discover the great charm of small town life and the relatively untouched beaches. ”

This city is small, has less than 5,000 inhabitants and is rural, but as International Living puts it: “Pedasi is rural life at its best.” It is surrounded by green pastures and grazing cattle and, according to International Living, is only a 10 -minute drive from the sea. In addition, there are “miles of pristine beaches and little development” on site.

You can also live with your budget here, although, as International Living notes, it may be necessary to “investigate with the locals on site” or move a little further away from the sea to get a better rental offer. (However, they do indicate that it is feasible to pay $ 500 a month for an apartment.) Even if you pay a little more rent, you can benefit from Panama’s pensionado program for retirees (with an income requirement of around $ 1,000 a month) ) It offers countless discounts for older people from entertainment to recipes.

Letters are edited for clarity and length.

