Dear moneyist,

On May 30, 2018, my mother removed all of her belongings and told my father that after 30 years of marriage, she would leave and that she would get a divorce.

At this point, no documents had been submitted. The next day, my father went to work and said he was divorced and wanted to transfer the beneficiary of his pension scheme to his mother instead of his wife. They believed him and let him change the beneficiary. The next day he took all his weapons to his mother’s house and committed suicide.

Recommended: “What did he do with all the money?” My dying husband redeemed his $ 700,000 life insurance and emptied his bank accounts

Now my grandmother and my mother are arguing about retirement. I know he didn’t list me as a beneficiary because he knew I would share the money with my mother if she needed it. My grandmother and my mother both have lawyers and both say they will get this pension. It’s been dragging on for almost two years.

Last month they finally had a deposit where my grandmother lied under oath. For that I had to make a separation. They asked painful questions because I didn’t quite accept my father’s suicide. I don’t want this drawn into a long saga where I have to go to court again. I don’t expect any of these pensions and I don’t want any either. It was my father’s money.

Mommy would have been entitled to half if she had divorced. The way I see it, grandma should get half and my mother should get half. What is your opinion?

Tired of being caught in the middle

Dear caught

It sounds like you have been through a terrible ordeal and the ongoing unrest over your father’s pension has made this trauma worse. I can understand why you want to leave everything behind and want your grandmother and mother to put down their swords so that you can all continue with your life. People mourn and I imagine, both sad and angry. Her grandmother will do her best to make sure that she is the only beneficiary.

See also: My stepfather and mother have pooled resources to buy a house. My mother died in 2003 and he has just died. His children sell their house. Am I entitled to anything?

We could speculate what would have happened if your father had lived and your parents were divorced, but the divorce law – as it relates to beneficiaries of the spouse’s pension – varies by state. It is easier and perhaps wiser to deal with the events than with the events that would have developed differently. Your parents were still married when your father died, and unfortunately he lied to change the pensioner.

See also: “My daughter accused me of carelessly spending her inheritance. Now she won’t speak to me

The court and / or company will likely make a decision sooner rather than later, and that will take it out of your mother and grandmother’s hands. The healthiest move for you now would be to get rid of the feud between these two women and even better ask them not to discuss the problem with you. This is a stressful time and it is not easy to feel trapped between these two family matriarchs. My guess is that the court will rule in your mother’s favor.

See also: “He owed a lot of taxes.” My ex-husband forgot to split a $ 100,000 investment account – then he died. Can his estate come after me for the money?

In my opinion, your grandmother should abide by the law: your parents were not divorced when your father died, and as such your grandmother was not legally entitled to this pension. Would it be nice if your mother shared your pension with your grandmother and vice versa? For sure. Given that your grandmother is fighting for the full pension, I do not see that they will come to such a solution soon. In my opinion, it is up to your grandmother to step down.

In the meantime, you should take care of yourself and free yourself from this difficult situation.

Do you have questions about inheritance, tips, weddings, family feuds, friends or tricky questions about customs and money? Send them to MarketWatchs Moneyist, specifying the country you live in (full names are not used).

Also read: “He owed a lot of taxes.” My ex-husband forgot to split a $ 100,000 investment account – then he died. Can his estate come after me for the money?

By submitting your story to Dow Jones & Company, the publisher of MarketWatch, you agree that we can use your story or versions thereof in all media and platforms, including third parties.

Would you like to subscribe to an email notification when a new Moneyist column is published? If so, click this link.

Do not miss: My father left everything to my son. When I called the lawyer about the will, my son was very upset. I need financial help now. Should I ask him for money?