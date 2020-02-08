Dear moneyist,

My husband wrote a new will when our relationship was in bad shape. I don’t know what’s in this will, but it’s still current and owned by his brother.

The good news: we are now in a happier place! However, I would like to write my own will. Before I do that, I have a couple of questions:

1. My husband is the beneficiary of my life insurance. I now want to split this 50/50 between him and my daughter. Do I have to change the policy?

2. I don’t want him to sell assets on my behalf so that he can benefit from them because I want to make sure that they are safe for my daughter’s future. Can I state this in my will?

3. I want to leave my 401 (k) and IRA accounts to my daughter and husband and split them into 50/50. Can I state this in my will?

Curious

Dear curious,

My answers to your questions:

1. yes

2. Talk to your real estate lawyer about a trust for your daughter if she should be a minor at the time of your death. Make separate wills and keep them with your lawyer; It is not a job for relatives.

3. You must change the beneficiary in relation to the actual policies. According to federal law, your husband must sign a waiver to transfer his right to your 401 (k).

Let me channel my inner “love Abby”. It drives some readers of this column up against the wall, but I just can’t help it, and this column is about relationships as much as money. So think of me: if you are in a happier place in your marriage and want to remain so and / or want to find a higher, more stable reason as you advance your life, I have a few suggestions.

Be transparent about your plans. If your husband finds that you have changed beneficiaries in your IRA account, it can destroy the trust you have built recently. An erosion of your trust today can cause your relationship and bank balance to dissolve tomorrow. Massachusetts is not a community property state. So if you split up your assets, it won’t necessarily split up to 50/50.

How did you find out about his will? Did he tell you? How did you feel when you discovered that? I am glad that you are in a happier or happier place, but I also ask you to question your motivations. I agree that caring for your daughter is a good idea, but I don’t think it’s a good idea to do it unilaterally. It’s time to discuss your end of life plans together.

Having such discussions about inheritance is good practice for both of you. It also indicates that you are planning to spend your age together. I wish you many happy days.

