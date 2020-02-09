Dear moneyist,

I’m a former creative director for a global advertising agency and now a freelance writer who charges $ 125 an hour. My husband owns a graphic design company that charges $ 175 an hour.

Last year, my parents-in-law, who had always been deeply involved in social justice issues, asked my husband and me to help them standardize and expand a successful local program they had established. The idea was to allow the program to spread across the country and create a lasting legacy.

My husband is as close to his parents as I am and we were excited and honored to be part of their efforts. (We’ve been giving you advice on how to build it for years.)

“We billed them 50% of our hours at 25% of our usual hourly rate and didn’t charge them for meetings or travel.”

But of course it was a lot of work. We agreed to create an attractive 25-week curriculum, website, newsletter, PowerPoint presentations, more than 30 complementary materials and campaigns on social media, as well as hold numerous meetings and travel to different locations to partner. The good news was that all of this falls well within our areas of expertise.

When my parents-in-law understood how much time and energy this would cost and that we both work full time, they insisted on paying us for our efforts. (They are good to do.)

After some discussion, my husband and I agreed on the lowest amount we could justify. We billed them 50% of our hours at 25% of our usual hourly rate and didn’t charge them for meetings or travel. (Reality has penetrated and we offset 30% of our hours against 10% of our rate, but that’s fine.)

Conclusion: We decided to charge $ 10,000 – that’s what I usually charge for creating a single website alone.

“When my husband’s three siblings – all over 60 – heard that we were paid for work, hell broke loose.”

We spent a busy but very happy and productive year putting everything together, working nights, on the weekends and during the “holidays”. We drove more than 1,000 hours between the two of us. But our efforts paid off almost immediately: We will soon be working with a large national partner. Three other large non-profit organizations have also shown interest. So yes!

However, when my husband’s three siblings – all over 60 years old and financially secure – heard that we were paid for the work, hell broke loose. Each of them asked for the same payment and behaved ugly for us in different ways.

No, they didn’t help in any way. No, they had not done an equivalent job for which they had not been compensated. But they insisted that it was “not fair” and made sure that the parents, disgusted and hurt, surrendered and drew a check to silence them.

Now the siblings are also being paid for tasks that my husband and I have always experienced as loving and free child labor: They drive places, help with mooring at their lake house, etc. The official party line of the siblings is “Our time is also worth something. “

Yes, everyone’s time is worth something. The question is when the meter should start up in relation to the family. I would add that my husband and I once paid over $ 1,000 to his brother’s family to mount our dog because they had a dog boarding house.

The greed and immaturity that we have seen in this situation has changed our attitude to the family. Any insights you have are greatly appreciated.

Daughter-in-law in Connecticut

Dear daughter-in-law,

This is a pattern that is anchored in your in-laws’ family system – boiling resentments that build up over time – that repeats itself in the most unfortunate way in adulthood. “Why is Simon getting a bigger piece of cake than me?” Or: “It’s not fair that Mary gets a tennis racket for her birthday if I only have one hockey stick.” Or: “I won’t do my job if I don’t get the same amount of money that Johnny gets for his paper round. “It could start with pieces of cake, competition gifts, unequal allowances and household chores, and could result in bitter accusations of inheritance 50 years later.

Your husband’s siblings seem to look over their backs to make sure no one has received anything that could be considered preferential treatment. This sadness has a method: if you and your husband are paid for providing professional services to your parents, and if you are not paid for helping, does that signal preference? If your in-laws write a check for $ 10,000, what happens if they die? Are you going to get a bigger share of their estate? Is this a precedent for some siblings to be more equal than others? Probably not. But fear is a terrible thing.

Don’t shop in their problematic penny pinching proposition.

It is painful to ask for $ 10,000, otherwise all tasks will be withdrawn until further notice. But when it comes to money, people do the smartest things. You won’t lift a finger for your husband’s parents without putting them on the flap. What a way to live! I have received letters from people who bill their parents for the trip to the grocery store or doctor’s appointments. There is usually a clear boundary between the commitment to the people you raised and the status of full-time or part-time carer. A family reunion can help solve these problems and correct imbalances or persistent grievances.

You have reached the end of the agreement and your in-laws have paid a small amount for your professional service, effort and time. What your in-laws pay their other children is up to them. Don’t let them change who you are. Don’t shop in their problematic penny pinching proposition. If your husband’s parents feel heavily armed to pay their kids $ 10,000 to help them with their daily chores, it’s their decision. However, it may be worth recommending a financial advisor and / or lawyer. This is also an opportunity for them to start planning and managing their care for the elderly.

When you asked when the meter started up, I remember Harlan Perry Howard’s song “No Charge”, a country song about a young son who wanted his mother to do the housework. When she finished preparing dinner, the little boy gave her a price list. This is the essential: “For mowing the yard – $ 5 / And for making my own bed this week – $ 1 / And for going to the store – 50 cents / Playing with it little brother while you went shopping / $ 25 cents.Taking out the trash – $ 1 / getting a good report card – $ 5 / and for raking the yard – $ 2 / total debt – $ 14.75. “

She replies: “I carried you / grew within me for nine months – free of charge / for the nights that I sat with you / treated you, prayed for you – free / for time and tears / and that Cost through the years there is no fee / When you add it all up / The full cost of my love is no fee / For the nights of fear / And the worries ahead – no fee / For advice and knowledge / And that Cost of your college – no fee / There is no fee, my son / If you add it all up / The full cost is my love – fee. “The boy marks his bill as” fully paid “and says,” Mom, I really love you. ”

In the meantime, your husband’s parents must be nervous and confused by their children’s sensitivity (at best) or avarice (at worst). Provided that they have done their best to raise their children, to value love, respect, and service from fear, insensitivity, and transactional relationships, your in-laws are likely to feel blind to their demands. There is now a vacuum in their lives in which their children’s duty, care and honor should be. This gives you and your husband the opportunity to enjoy the time you can spend with your in-laws, and for a new purpose.

This is the chance for you to be the kind of family you want your husband’s siblings to be.

