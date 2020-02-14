Did you know that Zareen Khan, star of films like Veer and Housefull 2, has a different passion than acting? “I’m a very passionate traveler,” Zareen said on a recent phone call to the City Times while expressing her enthusiasm for AXN’s television debut “Jeep Bollywood Trails,” which includes re-visiting famous film locations.

Zareen recently won the Best Actress Award for her new film Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele, at the Rajasthan International Film Festival. She describes the film as “a beautiful human story about the relationship between two people”. Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele, who addresses the stigma of the LGBTQ community in India, also won the Best Film Award at the South Asian International Film Awards in New York.

Excerpts from our conversation with Zareen:

You won the Best Actress Award on January 22, 2020, the tenth anniversary of your Bollywood debut Veer. How do you feel about receiving this award on such a significant day and in the same city where Veer was shot?

I was really overwhelmed by the whole thing because all day, on January 22nd, I was celebrating, “Oh my god, I have 10 years in this industry.” It was a roller coaster ride – the trip and everything that went with it, the ups and downs.

Then at night I get the news about the award. I couldn’t go to the festival, but my co-star and producer Anshuman Jha who was there received the award on my behalf and sent me a picture! So it was just an overwhelming feeling that day and it ended with such a great note. Winning this award from the Rajasthan International Film Festival means a lot because it’s somehow a step to establish myself as an actress and not just a pretty face.

You received the RIFF award in the same city where your first Veer film was made. What are some of your favorite memories of Veer?

Rajasthan is a very historically beautiful place. They have many palaces, forts, etc. Since I was a film of that time and I was a princess, when we were filming, I stayed in many palaces that have now been converted into hotels. It’s just a collection of things – all of those memories of everything that is your first are special to you, whether it’s your first love or your first job.

Veer was my first film, a film I made at a time when I had no idea about the industry. I didn’t even know where the camera was placed when I took my first picture. Although the film didn’t go so well, it will always be very close to my heart. And yes, it always makes me very nostalgic to think about it.

How would you describe your Bollywood trip? Looking back, is there anything you would do differently if you had a chance?

How do I summarize it? It was a roller coaster ride because I don’t belong to a “cinematic” background. It was very difficult. It still is. Somehow my struggle started after I became part of the industry and there were many ups and downs, many mistakes and rights, many good and bad. But I think everything was a lesson.

Maybe, yes, if I started now, I would do a lot differently because I’m more aware now than when I started. I would have tried to polish myself a lot more, but at that time I was just a girl who was put in front of a camera that had no idea about things.

You were physically ashamed last year for sharing an image that showed your stretch marks. Bollywood is extremely image conscious. What advice would you give to new actresses today as someone who has to deal with both positive and negative attention?

I would say don’t take anything negative to heart. We live in a world where you could be the juiciest peach in the world, but there would still be someone who doesn’t like peaches. You shouldn’t take criticism to heart, but transform this criticism into your own good, take it positively. Do your best, trust and never give up!

You’re playing on a new AXN show called Jeep Bollywood Trails. What do you think about your TV debut and what can you tell us about the show?

I am so happy and excited about this show. It’s like a bespoke TV debut for me. Many people don’t know that I am a very passionate traveler. Whenever I have free time, I just go on a trip, even if that means I have to do a road trip for two or three hours. I love being on the go. When I am in one place, I am very restless. This show will show the audience what I am as a person and not Zareen Khan, the actress.

It is a show in which I can travel all over India and had the opportunity to see the country in a completely different light.

It gave me the opportunity to see the essentials, the corners of India, different tastes, different people, different cultures.

I don’t think I could have asked for anything better.

As part of the show, you will visit the locations of some famous films such as 3 Idiots, Jab We Met, Ranjhaanaa, Dhadak and Bang Bang. Have you seen all these films Which one do you like best?

The concept of this show is that we spoke to top film directors and they shared their experience of shooting these films in legendary locations. So I went to these places and relived their experiences through everything they told me.

All of them are amazingly beautiful places that differ from each other, but I’m a little taken with Ladakh because Ladakh is a place I’ve tried to visit for years but somehow never happened.

I had to go to Ladakh via Jeep Bollywood Trails and saw it in the best possible way. I don’t think I could have seen it that way if I had gone alone.

Speaking of travel, you recently mentioned in an interview with Telegraph India that Dubai is one of your favorite places to shop. What do you think about the city as a travel destination and what do you like to do here?

Dubai is my home. My best friends stay in Dubai, so I keep going there. I just love everything about the city. Shopping, of course, because Dubai is one of the few places where I can get my shoe size – I don’t get it that easily in India.

Then the food, the places, it gets really nice in winter because they have these open beach areas. I love Barasti. And when I’m there longer, we go to Fujairah and camp. Whenever I come to Dubai, there is a new tourist attraction or something new. I love the place – it never disappoints.

Message for KT readers

“Follow the Khaleej Times on all of their social media platforms. Here is special news for my friend Suhail Galadari. You did a great job at the Khaleej Times. Thanks to you, it has reached the top. Congratulations to you and many others successfully

still years. “

