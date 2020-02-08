Dear moneyist,

When my father died, he left his house and all his money to my son. I wasn’t in the will. I took care of my father seven days a week when he came back from the hospital. I never received a payment from him except his cane. I am a senior, so at least I use it.

When I called the lawyer about the will, my son was very upset and didn’t want to speak to me or let me see my grandson. We have only just started to communicate again. Five years later I finally had the opportunity to see my grandson, but I have to watch what I say and do.

I have big social security issues and my son made a living from selling the house for $ 255,000. Believe me, I could use some of that money, but I don’t want to ruin the relationship I’ve worked so hard to build with my son and family.

It took me a long time to get this far with my son. I’m trying to figure out how to talk to my son about possibly giving me some money from selling the house. Please advise. Do you think I should contact him a second time and ask him for financial help because of his considerable inheritance?

Linda

Dear Linda,

This is not the first letter I received about a grandparents ban on seeing their grandchild. It seems that some adult children use their own children as levers in disagreements with their parents. Some states have laws that grant grandparents the right to visit. However, given the time and cost involved and the fact that there is no guarantee of success, this is not an ideal way.

It is a hard break to take care of someone all the time and let that person cut them out of their will. I can see why you would have been upset considering how you helped your father. You are not alone. The average caregiver spends more than 20 hours a week on care and pays $ 6,954 a year out of pocket, almost 20% of their income, for care costs.

Five U.S. states (California, New Jersey, Rhode Island, New York, and Washington) and the District of Columbia have passed laws that guarantee paid family and sick leave. According to the National Alliance for Caregiving and the AARP, 43.5 million Americans regularly care for an older adult – usually a relative or partner – as an unpaid carer.

Your son made his feelings known. I wish he was the kind of person who could think about the needs and feelings of those around him, but he seems reluctant or not at all to do so. My guess is that if you tell him you’re having trouble making ends meet, he won’t hear anything he doesn’t know yet. He ignores this and pursues his own ambitions.

Your son believes that he earns the money your father left him and he is 100% entitled to it under the law. I don’t know why your father would leave his entire estate to his grandson since you took care of him. Maybe he thought your son would take care of you at your age. I’m not going to tell you to contact your son about selling the house – and I’m not going to tell you not to.

I will say that repeating the same strategy as before would be folly. Asking your son for part of the proceeds from the house will likely trigger the same reaction he had before. He feels entitled to your father’s inheritance and we know that a proposal to the contrary has so far not had a positive reaction. You could easily mention that you are having trouble making ends meet.

The limitation period for challenging your father’s will has probably expired. Whatever you choose, be careful. If your son believes that you are treating him as a financial resource, he may retire. Perhaps it is guilt, lack of consideration, generosity, or other issues that go back to childhood. We do not know the answer to these questions. We know what his previous answer was.

Unfortunately, this is probably a pretty good indicator of future behavior.

