Dear moneyist,

My husband and I have been married for 12 years. We have two young children and we both work and we are financially well. We have repaid all of our student loans, we have deducted 20% of our mortgage on the purchase of our home, we have an excellent income-to-debt ratio, we have already gathered an excellent 401 (k) nest and we are overall in a good, comfortable position Place.

On the other hand, my in-laws are not doing so well. My father-in-law owned his own business, which went south and is still trying to revive it, and my mother-in-law has never worked a day in her life, even now with four grown-up and outgoing children. They are an old school couple where the woman is completely in the dark about finances and the husband is too proud to share any details.

A few years ago they asked us to sign student loans for my husband’s younger brother, who was in the sixth year of his studies at the time. That was my first inkling that things were not going well. I said to my husband, “We don’t mix family and finances.” I’m worried that when his parents get older, he’ll ask for money.

I don’t spend all my days as a working mother outside of my children just to support my in-laws. What can we do? These are people who have never worked and made poor financial decisions. Nobody has the courage to speak openly to my parents-in-law and to ask things like, “Have you used up your credit cards? How many mortgages do you have? ”

Everyone just ignores it to avoid the drama and confrontation. How can we proactively use it to keep peace? Am I wrong not to feel obliged to support them, should that happen?

Worried woman

Dear concerned woman,

Sometimes it is the family elders that parents need. If you’re lucky, you can get in.

If you talk to your parents-in-law about their finances, if you feel anxious and angry about the role you think they need to play, it will likely go as you imagined: not very well. Those who say, “I don’t like confrontation!” May find it difficult to talk about an uncomfortable situation without showing displeasure or losing their coolness. It’s only a confrontation if you think it is.

My point: it’s all a question of perception. The last time I went to the optician, she tried to let me look through different lenses. I was able to read some rows in the table better than others. You too have to look at all this with a different lens. Instead, say the following: “What can I do to help?”

The Financial Therapy Association takes a holistic approach to managing personal finances, including your history, fears, relationships, and emotional life. Other organizations you should contact include the American Association of Daily Money Managers, the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, and the National Consumer Law Center.

Organizations like this and the help of a financial advisor give you and your in-laws the information they need. Write down your income and expenses, as well as plans to pay off debt on paper. A counselor also shows them how much money they need to live comfortably in retirement, informs them about long-term care insurance and helps them set specific goals.

Telling your husband that you shouldn’t feel an obligation to support his parents because you don’t think they have been responsible for their lives will hurt him, damage your relationship with your larger family, and possibly cause discord in Of your own marriage. Instead, empower your in-laws to make better decisions. Paying a financial advisor as a gift today would be a good first step.

It’s not about who is wrong and who is right. They are all on the same page here. It is about which way your parents-in-law take the best course and which support system you can use so that they can write in the black again. Your husband’s parents are getting older. This is a good time to act and it gives you a valuable moment to build stronger finances and relationships.

This is your chance to take the lead in your family and be the adult. Take it.

