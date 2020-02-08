Dear moneyist,

My husband and I have five children: two are mine from a previous marriage and three are his. We raised all the children together and they call themselves siblings. I consider them all my children. They’re all in their fifties now.

My husband died three years ago. I am relatively healthy for my age, financially secure and have full mental performance. Lately, one of my daughters (let’s call her Jill) has accused me of carelessly spending her legacy and that of her siblings. I think none of this concerns her and sadly said it to her face. Now she won’t speak to me.

Our hottest discussion was the one in which she asked me how her sister Brenda could afford to send her children to a science camp this summer. I said I would pay for the camp because I thought it was a good opportunity for my grandchildren and a nice break for my daughter and son-in-law. Brenda is a full-time mother who works part-time from home. Both made decisions based on their personality and lifestyle.

Our previous argument concerned our disabled son who is no longer able to work in his chosen career. He now works fewer hours and is paid less. Jill wants me to stop allowing him to work from home. She thinks he should look for a better paying job.

I don’t have a lot of expenses except for my occasional trip with friends. I have Medicare supplemented by Tricare for Life and long-term care insurance. My financial advisor assures me that at the age of 100, I still have over $ 1 million in savings if I live within my current budget (which includes these “frivolous” items).

What can I do to build bridges with my daughter Jill and make her understand that I am taking care of my own financial affairs?

Marjorie

Dear Marjorie,

Brava! You seem to have done a pretty good job.

As a rule, tense moments, such as those described for your daughter, do not occur in a vacuum. If your daughter isn’t upset about how you spend your money, she’s probably worried about something else. In other words, her belief that she could be left behind or overlooked in some way is probably rooted in deeper resentment that even she may not notice.

Invite them for lunch. Tell her that you know she comes from a good place and that her intentions were good, even if you feel that some of these intentions are based on her own self-interest. Sometimes it is nice to write a card, stamp it, go to the post office and send it in person, because it shows that it is important enough for you to put time and thought into such a gesture. Keep it short

You can also call a family reunion to let your kids know about your retirement plans and how much you appreciate that everyone wants to make sure you are both solvent and have long-term care plans. You are not required to tell your children how much they could inherit when you die. Of course, you cannot spend the inheritance from anyone. It’s your money, nobody else.

During my roughly 40 years on the planet, I’ve found that when I feel that others have done wrong, I don’t always have to point it out, as tempting as that may be. And it is! I try to say what I have to do for myself and how I can feel through a comment or behavior, and I admit that there are no bad intentions. “I know you are trying to help, but these are decisions that I prefer to make. I appreciate that you mind.”

None of us choose our words carefully all the time, but we can see when we could have done a better job. Your daughter’s behavior is her own and you can only show her where your limits are if she tries to cross that line again. Pull a proven set of stocks out of your financial limit toolbox, change the subject, and leave it at that.

Please let me know how you are. I wish you a good year.

