Brian Donaldson

February 6, 2020

I am ten years old and I live in a rural area in France that I believe is called Le Ass End of Le Nowhere. My parents, my brother Tom and I spent the majority of two days here camping in the garden of the oldest and best kind of friends: those with whom you do nothing but drink and remember. Unfortunately, I’m ten years old, so I can’t drink or remember so inevitably that I’m bored, and we were just visited by a hornet of hornets so Tom and I barricaded ourselves in the house, scared.

My parents’ friends say we can watch any of their DVDs, two of which they have: A Knight’s Tale with Heath Ledger and something called Absolutely Fabulous. The text on the box of the latter is compressed in color so that we can hardly read it. Two colorful looking women look at the camera with cigarettes and wine glasses in their hands. We choose A Knight’s Tale. In fact, we choose it twice.

Somehow the adults are still drinking and so we turn to Absolutely Fabulous. I can’t remember what episode we saw that evening, I couldn’t tell you a scene or line, but I can remember the excitement. I vividly remember the amusement of seeing something so joyfully evil and harsh. I remember laughing, screaming, and running to tell my mother (defying the hornets) every time Jennifer Saunders’ Eddy fell out of a car / bed, or Joanna Lumley’s Patsy screamed that she was pissed off the terribly boring Saffy. I was scandalized, I was drunk at her immorality, I was in awe. Whenever someone mentions AbFab or Jennifer Saunders, I’m transported back to the night when I realized how stupid and exciting comedy can be.

Sarah Keyworth: Pacific will be on tour through Thursday, March 19.