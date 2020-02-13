Brian Donaldson

February 13, 2020

While the popular “writer, director, stand-up and goalkeeper” travels parts of Britain with his latest show, he chooses the legend with the big collar as his comedic hero

When I was 13 I didn’t know what stand-up comedy was. I wanted to be a football journalist because I knew I loved writing and loved football so much that I had a database on my Amstrad computer (Spurs fan) with the results and goalscorers of all games in the 1994 World Cup. My father saw something in his shy, strange son who made him sit me down to watch a new Channel 4 TV show by a comedian named Harry Hill.

I didn’t really know what a comedian was; I had seen some clips of Bob Monkhouse and Michael Barrymore with a microphone, but I saw them as game show hosts that were fun. Then the Harry Hill Show started and everything changed; it was all I found funny and couldn’t express. It was also confirmation that all the strange thoughts and jokes that I had with myself and my best friend Matt were not only okay, but also funny for the rest of the world. Silly jokes, pun, a purple cat doll and a roof parade? I want to do that!

It really changed how I dealt with others, and I was slowly becoming more confident of being “funny” in a group, and when I was 15 I had moderated the youth group’s talent show with Matt. I’ve seen everything Harry did. It was all surprising and fun and I loved how random everything felt, but when I looked again, everything felt logical and connected.

In early 2005 I happened to see Harry doing a “preview” in Windsor, so I booked two tickets for myself and my father, without knowing what the world was “previewing” and why the tickets were so cheap. It was just before his nationwide tour of the Show Hooves, and a 120-seat venue gave him the opportunity to try the show in front of the huge venues. I had never been on a comedy show before, and because I’m a fat idiot, it never occurred to me that the TV show that I was watching would be seen live.

The show was incredible: the space shuttle routine was the hardest I had ever laughed at, and during the break I had to step over a broken badger. I ended up humming absolutely, so I stayed around like a stupid fucking nerd to talk to Harry. He was the nicest, nicest person and NOTHING like on stage. We talked about movies and comedy for about 15 minutes and I left with an incredible feeling. I knew that you can be calm and normal behind the stage, but on the stage with a big collar and silly.

I gave my first stand-up appearance a year later, but the first few years were a struggle until my friend Matt encouraged me to show myself more on stage. I started enjoying it more, and when inspiration ran out, I always went to Matt to throw ideas around like we did on the school bus in the 90s. Now, six solo shows in, I’m on my own tour, which includes an appointment at a specific venue in Windsor.

Stuart Laws Is All In is on tour until Saturday May 23rd.

