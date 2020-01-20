advertisement

On December 20, 2019, My Chemical Romance played their first concert as a band in over seven years. Now they have shared their first taste of new music. Today (January 19), My Chemical Romance released a video recorded on an instrumental track. Watch the clip titled “An Offering …”.

The picture follows a camouflaged figure walking through the forest and culminates in a black screen with the inscription:

My chemical romance

Stadium MK

June 20, 2020

Milton Keynes

United Kingdom

advertisement

My Chemical Romance announced their first reunion concert on Halloween 2019. The following month they announced more reunion shows. The band’s latest album is Danger Days 2010: The Real Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys. MCR was inactive from 2013 until its last reunion. Pitchfork has contacted My Chemical Romance representatives for more information.

Read Pitchfork’s Sunday review of the three Cheers for Sweet Revenge 2004.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CZ6CZFhqgOQ (/ embed).

advertisement