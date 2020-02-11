You may not generally associate My Chemical Romance with New Jersey, but you should never forget that all of your favorite Goth Punk bands are from Newark. As MCR is now preparing to return to their hometown this fall to play two major shows, guitarist Frank Iero has proudly shared pictures of four billboards on Instagram showing the band’s shows on September 22nd and 23rd in Prudential Center to be advertised in Newark.

Frank posted the following on his Instagram:

As one user commented with the grip on murderbydeath, both shows are already sold out: “They were sold out so quickly that he didn’t have time to cancel the billboards!” 💕 “

“Hahah that’s really true …” Frank replied. “But I’m so excited to have NJ that I would have asked not to cancel anyway.”

Frank has the right to be excited. The 18-day tour – the first by My Chemical Romance in nine years – was sold out in less than six hours with 228,600 tickets sold. The second Newark date was added soon after the first sold out date.

In a previous post, Frank wrote that My Chemical Romance was the first band in the Prudential Center when Bon Jovi asked them to open the first of a series of headline shows to open the arena in 2007, the last time My Chemical Romance played Venue, also known as The Rock and home of the New Jersey Devils.

“It’s 2020 now, 13 years later, and my friends and I are back to Rock, our hometown arena, which is less than 11 km from the house I grew up in, and the current area of ​​the @njdevils, to beat A dream has come true, I couldn’t make this shit up if I tried! Frank wrote on Instagram.

My Chemical Romance’s return show on December 20 at The Shrine in Los Angeles was the top-selling show in the venue’s history, totaling $ 1,451,745.

Experience the band live this year on one of the following dates:

March

20 Melbourne, Australia – Download Festival

21 Sydney, Australia – Download Festival

25 Auckland, New Zealand – Western Springs

28 Osaka, Japan – Intex

29 Tokyo, Japan – Download Festival

June

18 Milton Keynes, UK – Stadium MK

20 Milton Keynes, UK – MK Stadium

21 Milton Keynes, UK – Stadium MK

23 Dublin, Ireland – Kilmainham Hospital

July

1 Hungary – Volt Festival

4 Bologna, Italy – Arena Parco Nord

6 Bonn, Germany – ART! RACE

11 Moscow, Russia – Park Livem

September

09 Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI

11 Xcel Energy Center St. Paul, MN

12 Riot Festival Chicago, IL

14 Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON

15 Garden Boston,> span class = “caps”> MA

17 Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY

18 Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA

20 Music Midtown Festival Atlanta, GA

22 Newark Supervisory Center, NJ

23 Newark Supervisory Center, NJ

26 BB&T Center Sunrise, FL

29 Toyota Center Houston, TX

30 American Airlines Center Dallas, TX

October

02 Pepsi Center Denver, CO

04 Tacoma Dome Tacoma, WA

06 Oakland Arena Oakland, California

08 The Forum Los Angeles, CA.

10 Aftershock Festival Sacramento, CA.

11 T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV

13 The Inglewood, CA.

14 The Inglewood, CA.

15 The Inglewood, CA.

