While we all thought My Chemical Romance’s first shows would be on British shores in Milton Keynes this summer, the New Jersey titans have just announced a surprise date in Cornwall on June 16.

The band will perform at the Eden Sessions in Cornwall before reaching Stadium MK in Milton Keynes two days later. “It is incredibly exciting to announce a band of this size,” said Rita Broe, managing director of Eden Sessions Ltd. will ever forget it. “

Ticket sales begin next Wednesday, February 19th, at 5:00 p.m. via Edensessions.com. Lionel Richie, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, The Script and Diana Ross will also appear at the Eden Sessions 2020.

Catch My Chem live on one of the following dates this year:

March

20 Melbourne, Australia – Download Festival

21 Sydney, Australia – Download Festival

25 Auckland, New Zealand – Western Springs

28 Osaka, Japan – Intex

29 Tokyo, Japan – Download Festival

June

16 Cornwall, United Kingdom – Eden project

18 Milton Keynes, UK – Stadium MK

20 Milton Keynes, UK – MK Stadium

21 Milton Keynes, UK – Stadium MK

23 Dublin, Ireland – Kilmainham Hospital

July

1 Hungary – Volt Festival

4 Bologna, Italy – Arena Parco Nord

6 Bonn, Germany – ART! RACE

11 Moscow, Russia – Park Livem

September

9 Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI

11 Xcel Energy Center St. Paul, MN

12 Riot Festival Chicago, IL

14 Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON

17 Garden Boston, MA

17 Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY

18 Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA

20 Music Midtown Festival Atlanta, GA

22 Newark Supervisory Center, NJ

23 Newark Supervisory Center, NJ

26 BB&T Center Sunrise, FL

29 Toyota Center Houston, TX

30 American Airlines Center Dallas, TX

October

2 Pepsi Center Denver, CO

4 Tacoma Dome Tacoma, WA

6 Oakland Arena Oakland, California

8 The Forum Los Angeles, CA.

10 Aftershock Festival Sacramento, CA.

11 T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV

13 The Inglewood, CA.

14 The Inglewood, CA.

15 The Inglewood, CA.

