My Chemical Romance has just announced a huge UK Headline Show - Kerrang!

After a few weeks of cryptic (and painful) teasers, it’s official: My Chemical Romance is coming back to the UK this summer!

In an epic video of two and a half minutes entitled An Offers, New Jersey emo heroes have announced they will play Stadium MK in Milton Keynes on June 20 – but the news came no more than a typically creepy clip of a disguised figure who walks slowly through a dark forest and then throws a dagger to a pentagram on the floor. BRB while we look for theories about what the hell that means.

Anyway, tickets to the huge British show of My Chem – their first since they read up in 2011 for Reading & Leeds – are on sale from Friday 24 January at 9 am from the Kerrang! Ticket shop. Good luck – it will be a popular …

View an offer below:

View the poster for the show below:

It was recently announced that the band’s epic reunion show of December 20 last year was in fact the most profitable performance for LA location The Shrine of all time; according to the band’s Paradigm agency, it earned a total of $ 1,451,745, and also achieved high marks in merchandising.

Matt Galle, who spoke with Variety at the end of last year, said about how the show came about at all: “They had already received offers for seven to eight years and had been talking for a while and trying to find out the right moment, and 2019 was a year that made sense to them. They had some background story with their (2010 album) Danger Days. They knew they wanted to do one show and now it has started to lead a life of its own. I think they are enthusiastic about the question and the response and what else will come next year. “

Catch My Chemical Romance on the following dates this year:

March

20 Melbourne, Australia – Download festival

21 Sydney, Australia – Download festival

25 Auckland, New Zealand – Western Springs

28 Osaka, Japan – Intex

29 Tokyo, Japan – Download festival

June

20 Milton Keynes, UK – Stadium MK

Posted on January 20, 2020, 8:55 AM

