To cheer! My Chemical Romance have finally freed their British fans from their misery when they announce a return to the UK this summer and play a headline show at Milton Keynes Stadium MK.

After a long back and forth, the emo overlords have even reopened their old blog and spread the news about the return of the UK on social media via a clip called “An Offering”.

A wonderfully dark series of pictures shows a camouflaged person walking through the forest before finally pulling a blade and throwing it at a pentagram painted on the ground.

The clip is not short either, it runs for about two and a half minutes. The video ends with the final confirmation that My Chemical Romance will appear at Stadium MK on June 20, 2020.

At the moment the ticket details for the event have to be released. However, we will definitely update you as soon as they are available.

