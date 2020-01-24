advertisement

Becki Crossley

January 24, 2020

Emo kings from the 00s would perform at Milton Keynes Stadium in June

My Chemical Romance has announced that they will perform at Milton Keynes Stadium on Saturday, June 20 and, due to demand, a second date on Sunday, June 21. Tickets for the shows are now available.

My Chemical Romance was founded in 2001 and more than 12 years together they released five EPs and four studio albums. Their groundbreaking album, Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge, was released in 2002. The album put the group in the spotlight and thanks to fan favorite songs such as “I’m Not Okay (I Promise)”, “Helena” and “The Ghost of You” , was multi-platinum certified in five countries.

Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge was followed by The Black Parade, which became number 2 on the British album list and included hit singles such as “Famous Last Words,” “I Don’t Love You,” and “Teenagers.”

After a split of six years, the band reunited last year and celebrated their comeback with a reunion show in LA. The show was sold out within four minutes and was briefly followed by the news of more tour dates. It is not yet certain whether the group will release new music together in 2020.

The four-headed fans were cryptically teasing about a potential show in June late last year via social media. The group placed the Union Jack flag emoji on their social media accounts before sharing a video with the flag and spelled the month of June in the Theban alphabet.

Finally, the rumors can be put to bed because the band confirmed that they will bring their reunion tour to Milton Keynes amid dates in Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

Who sells My Chemical Romance cards?

AXS, Ticketmaster and See Tickets, Gigantic + more TBC

My Chemical Romance 2020 UK shows:

Saturday 20 Jun – Milton Keynes Stadium

Sun 21 Jun – Milton Keynes Stadium (NEW DATE ADDED)

Tickets for My Chemical Romance’s UK shows are now on sale.

💀 https://t.co/wiJRjNleyx

– My Chemical Romance (@MCRofficial)

January 9, 2020

