WASHINGTON (AP) – Twice WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne signed a four-year deal on Tuesday to stay with the Washington Mystics after leading the team to their first championship.

In addition to winning the title and MVP, Delle Donne was a member of the All-WNBA First team for the second year in a row and performed as an All-Star for the sixth time in a row.

Mystics trainer and general manager Mike Thibault described Delle Donne as “the most impressive player in the history of the Washington Mystics”.

The 6-foot-5 striker averaged 19.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists last season while doing 51.5% of her field goal attempts, including 43% with 3 pointers.

She’s starting her fourth season with Washington after playing for the Chicago Sky, for which she was the 2015 WNBA MVP.

Delle Donne is expected to be ready to start the season in May after back surgery last month.

