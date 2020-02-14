GLENDALE, Ariz. – Cody Bellinger, the National League’s current MVP, did not hold back when he used the Houston Astros’ methods of stealing signs and signs on Friday morning, just before the Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers and catchers did their first official training commented on the subsequent apologies.

“I thought the excuses were whatever,” Bellinger said, referring to the Astros’ public apologies on Thursday from their spring training venue. “I thought the owner of Jim Crane was weak. I thought Commissioner Rob Manfred’s punishment was weak and gave players immunity. These guys have been cheating for three years. I think people don’t know that Jose Altuve Aaron Judge stole an MVP. ” 17. Everyone knows that he stole the ring from us. But it’s over. “

A major league baseball investigation corroborated Mike Fiers’ first comments to The Athletic in November that the Astros had stolen signs throughout the 2017 season by passing the catcher signs out of the video room and beating a trash can around the players to draw attention to certain pitches.

The investigation found that the methods continued only for part of 2018 and did not occur in 2019, but Bellinger believes they have continued.

“One hundred percent,” said Bellinger. “I don’t know why they would stop.”

The Astros were also accused of wearing electronic buzzers to inform them of upcoming parking spaces, an allegation that many in the team have vigorously denied. The biggest suspicion comes from Altuve’s video, in which he told his teammates that he didn’t want his shirt to be torn off when he did his walk-off home run last fall in the American League Championship Series.

Bellinger said, “I don’t know who hits a walk-off home run against Aroldis Chapman to send your team to the World Series, and 1] has the thought to say, ‘Don’t take off my jersey’, but 2] Go into the tunnel, change your shirt and then come out and do your interview. It doesn’t make sense to me. “

Bellinger was also enthusiastic about the coming season, noting that a 106-win Dodgers team added a former MVP in Mookie Betts and a former Cy Young Award winner in David Price. But Bellinger, like many others in his clubhouse, is still upset by the revelations of what happened more than two years ago.

He is still openly upset about Astros players.

“I have lost respect for these guys,” said Bellinger. “I would say everyone on the show, in the big leagues, has lost respect for these guys.”

