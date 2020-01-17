advertisement

Fearing a backlash over the proposed tariff increase by the state-owned electricity distribution company (MahaVitaran), the Maha Vikas Aghadi government clarified on Friday that domestic consumers and farmers will not have to bear the burden and will continue to receive power at the current rate.

The relocation of the state government comes after the MahaVitaran, in a proposal for the State Commission for Electricity (SERC), has sought an average tariff increase of 5.8%.

Power Minister Nitin Raut, who met with officials from MahaVitaran, was categorical that it was not binding on the government to accept the proposed rate increase.

“We do not want to pass on the burden of an additional tariff increase to the consumer. So far, MahaVitaran has given his proposal to SERC, which still has to deliver its order. The tariff relief from the previous BJP government for industries in underdeveloped regions of Vidarbha and Marathwada will continue, “he said.

Pratap Hogade of the Maharashtra State Consumers’ Association opposed the proposal for a tariff increase by saying that the costs of electricity are already too high in Maharashtra. “The rate revision that MahaVitaran is striving for is not justified,” he said.

MahaVitaran has submitted an annual sales requirement and a tariff proposal for five years in which he asked for an average increase of 5.8% for 2020-21, 3.25% for 2021-22, 2.93% for 2022-23, 2 , 61% for 2023-24 and 2.54% for 2024-25. It has argued that tariff revision is necessary to ensure the collection of the full costs of consumer services to support its activities, to close the income gap and to cover additional costs due to the increase in production and transmission costs, regulatory assets and legitimate costs.

MahaVitaran has stated that his sales gap has increased due to additional costs over which he has no control. The sales gap for the period between 2020-21 and 2024-25 is estimated at £ 46,666.6 crore and the required net recovery rate is £ 60,313.11 crore. MahaVitaran must recover arrears of more than £ 25,000 in crore only from agricultural consumers.

