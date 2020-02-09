Fresh from their success with Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden, Developer The Bearded Ladies revealed their latest efforts in another post-apocalyptic game, Corruption in 2029, The best part? Next week it’s time!

Corruption 2029 will be released on February 17 as an exclusive Epic Games Store like Mutant Year Zero and is a tactical strategy game, which in this case is used by franchise companies such as B. inspires XCOM and the terminator.

History says that in Corruption 2029 America will be overrun by corrupt, inhuman creatures that players will have to take on with their own group of reinforced soldiers. Similar to Mutant Year Zero, Corruption 2029 focuses on stealth and monitoring your surroundings before deciding whether to participate in a fight or not.

It is not yet known if the game will be released on Steam.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aQGZPbn39m4 [/ embed]