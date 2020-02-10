Damn disgusting is happy to share this new art poster exclusively for VFW, the latest genre offering from Almost Human and Bliss Joe Begos,

Drawn by Paul Wee, Poster illustrator and Emmy winner on “The Simpsons”, the single sheet shows three of the film’s incredible ensemble stars. Stephen Lang (Don’t breathe) William Sadler (Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, Demon Knight) and Fred Williamson (From dawn to dawn) prepares to fight with various weapons.

The thriller “The Wild Bunch meets Night of the Living Dead” from Fangoria and Cinestate will be released this Friday in cinemas as well as on VOD and Digital HD. February 14, 2020via RLJE Films.

“Practical gore, violence, an adrenaline-fueled vibe, and an insanely funny cast that culminates in their banter, experience, and boast in a violent heavy metal sensory attack that you want to inject into your veins,” Meagan wrote in her review for us ,

In VFW it says: “A close-knit group of grizzled military veterans just want to have a relaxed night full of hard drinking in their VFW excavations. Too bad for them, though, that a gang of punk drug dealers and excited addicts have other plans for their unsuspecting elders. “