Music to be murdered: Eminem and his story of horror

advertisement

Surprise, Eminem This morning we all woke up with a new album. Slim Shady blew up his social media channels and dropped the next of his unexpected releases Music to be murdered by, Casual slim fans were thrilled by the seemingly horrific album that Em flaunted with one or two murder weapons, blood and a tiny hockey mask. However, this is not Slim’s first foray into the horror world. In fact, Slim has left horror references in a lot of his music, and this is just his next episode.

You heard it here, everyone: Eminem is a horror film.

Hip hop has been weaving horror issues for years, and these certainly weren’t created by Eminem. Around 1994 there was an increase in horror score, a sub-division of hip hop that turned topics like slashers, occult and psychological horror into lyrics. People like Jimmy Spicer, Dr. Jeckyll and Mr. Hyde and the Geto Boys were at the forefront of the movement Eminem is dancing with. Horror scores were sampled by Busta Rhymes and Ice T, and slasher villains were referenced by Nicki Minaj, Jay Z, 2 Pac, and Lupe Fiasco. Like these greats, Eminem spattered much of his music with blood.

advertisement

Eminem’s rap group, D12, released their debut studio album in 2001, referring to a night that was familiar to creepy fans. Devil night, However, this title refers to the practice in Detroit where abandoned houses are set on fire. Among the tracks is one for which the album has its name, which ends in horrorcore.

I make music to make you sick of fake music

Hate music like the devil playing Satan music

So say your prayers, your greetings to Mary and Jesus

Take two sticks, glue them together and make a crucifix

Try to stop it, but you can’t

The album also contains the title “American Psycho”, which refers to horror lovers Hannibal Lecter, Carrie White and Michael Myers.

Eminem is no stranger to storytelling. Long before “Stan” came into colloquial language as a reference to the unscrupulous fandom, “Stan” was a slim track that told the creepy story of an obsessed fan who ultimately flies off the handle and puts up a twist-end. Although this isn’t even the scariest story Slim told about rap.

The track from 2009, “3 A.M.”, is a pure slasher story:

They run down a horror corridor

It is almost four in the morning and you are in one

Nightmare, it’s terrible, the coroner is right there

I’m waiting for you to turn the corner so he can turn you around

You are an all-rounder, he is on you

He saw you running from the corner of his cornea

You just want to rest because you can no longer walk

All he wants is to kill you in front of an audience

The song is about a first person man who keeps fainting and wakes up covered in blood and finally realizes that he is a proud butcher and a pure evil, although he does not refer to another horror icon.

She puts the lotion in the bucket

It applies the lotion to the skin

Otherwise it will get the hose back

Before that horror story, Slim played with Royce Da 5’9, a duo that plays “Bad Meets Evil”, and dropped “Scary Movies” that sampled a Shirley Bassey song that sounded like a horror score. The chorus played with the idea that the scary movie could be real.

Do you want a drama Do you want to make a scary movie?

Rappers come with their team and carry tools

You can jump straight off the screen and barely move

We work hard, lead and play the leading role

The 50 cent song in which Slim, “Psycho” appears, is essentially a confession or warning that these versions of Slim and Fifty are prone to being cut. “Psycho” is not quite the clear departure from Slim’s tendency to depict violence against real women in detail, but it is embedded in the shrill, cheerful chorus.

You see, I am a psycho, a sick person, I am crazy

I said I pulled my knife, I’ll kill you if you make me do it

They want to see how I get shot, locked up, and locked up

I will come back bigger, stronger and angry

Does it sound like all known villains? Slim and Fifty seem to believe that and make this comparison in the track: “Still as crazy on the NyQuil and mentally as Michael Myers.”

Another creepy Slim track is “Psychopath Killer”, a collaboration with Slaughterhouse that later emerged Shady XV, It is not the text that is remarkable, but the album cover (above), which is part of Slim’s long history when he dipped his feet in slippery blood. When he toured in 2001, he memorably appeared in an outfit that looked like a nearsighted creation of a unique slasher or a tribute to an old favorite wearing a hockey mask. He referred to this wild outfit in the trailer for MMLP2 in 2018 and described himself as the “monster” that Rick Rubin and Dr. Dre created.

While Slim Shady is certainly not the king of horror hip-hop, he has danced with the devil throughout his illustrious music career. As a fan of Slasher, he wore a hockey mask, carried a chainsaw, and was a wise bang around Friday nineteenth. This gradation to Hitchcock references is a natural next step for the mature slim who is a horror fan through and through.

advertisement